Eagles practice squad filled out with 3 more signings

The Philadelphia Eagles made three more signings to fill out their 16-man practice squad, according to an official announcement. The names:

DT Thomas Booker

CB Tiawan Mullen

OT Le’Raven Clark

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

THOMAS BOOKER

Booker, who turns 24 in November, was selected by the Houston Texans with a fifth-round pick (No. 150 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Playing 206 defensive snaps as a rookie, he logged 15 tackles, 1 QB hit, 1 TFL, and half a sack.

Booker was identified as a “surprise cut” candidate by our friends over at Battle Red Blog:

He’s only 23 and in his second year in the league, but the former fifth round pick has underwhelmed throughout his time in the league. So much so that last year undrafted rookie Kurt Hinish leapfrogged him on the depth chart and contributed more on the defense. Houston has also added veterans Sheldon Rankins and Hassan Ridgeway to bolster the position. Both have played ahead of Booker in the preseason. Team rarely retain more than four interior defensive lineman, which means the math doesn’t add up for Booker when you start counting.... Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, Hassan Ridgeway, Kurt Hinish..... shall we keep going? Booker clearly lacks pass rush skills and tenacity at the line of scrimmage when defending the run. Don’t be surprised if Booker ends up on the team’s practice squad as a backup option for the season.

The Eagles adding yet another defensive tackle after keeping seven on the 53-man roster is a bit curious. But apparently they like something about Booker. Perhaps it’s his athleticism.

TIAWAN MULLEN

This signing is now confirmed after originally being reported on Wednesday. Mullen, 23, joined the Los Angeles Chargers after not being picked in the 2023 NFL Draft. Our friends over at Bolts From The Blue recently projected him to be on the Bolts’ practice squad:

After rough start in the Rams game, Mullen bounced back with a top-three coverage grade against the Saints and 49ers. He allowed seven catches for 91 yards during the month of August, but only two receptions for 21 yards came in the final two games.

The Eagles already have a lot of bodies at cornerback; they kept seven on the roster and brought Mekhi Garner back on the practice squad. (They also signed Isaiah Rodgers, who will miss the 2023 season while suspended.)

So, why add Mullen? Answer: unlike other depth options outside of Mario Goodrich, he has experience playing nickel CB. 60 of his 66 preseason snaps were logged in the slot, per Pro Football Focus.

LE’RAVEN CLARK

Clark is back with the Birds after being signed away from their practice squad in late September last season. Clark made two starts in 13 games played with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Clark has experience playing at both left and right tackle. The 30-year-old doesn’t offer much upside but there might be worse ‘break glass in case of emergency’ options out there. The Eagles seemingly feel better about Clark as a depth option than Dennis Kelly at this stage.

