Eagles officially sign 13 practice squad players

The Philadelphia Eagles signed 13 players to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon, according to an official team announcement. Here’s an overview.
EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD
WR Devon Allen
WR Britain Covey
CB Mekhi Garner
OL Julian Good-Jones
DE Tarron Jackson
LB Kyron Johnson
S Tristin McCollum
WR Joseph Ngata
TE Brady Russell
P Arryn Siposs
OL Brett Toth
LB Ben VanSumeren
WR Greg Ward
ANALYSIS
- Not included here: former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tiawan Mullen. Tim McManus reported he’ll be joining the Eagles’ PS. Assuming that’s true (no reason to doubt it), the Eagles have two remaining open spots.
- The Eagles could look to temporarily elevate Allen if they want a special teams boost. He had a good kick return in the preseason finale. Of course, kick returning is going to be more irrelevant than ever with teams able to call fair catches to get the ball at the 25-yard line. Allen is also good as a gunner on punt coverage, though, so there’s that. And he’s a deep threat on offense ... in theory.
- The Eagles might do exactly what they did with Covey early last year again this year. That’s to say they’ll elevate him to be their punt returner for the first two games before then making a decision to put him on the roster or not.
- Garner flashed a bit during offseason practices. There was some thought he could make the roster or get claimed elsewhere so it’s good to see him back.
- JGJ gives the Eagles more interior OL depth; he has experience at both guard and center.
- Jackson’s presence gives the Eagles a fourth 4-3 defensive end behind Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Derek Barnett.
- Kyron Johnson gives the Eagles a fourth SAM behind Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith (who returned to practice on Wednesday), and Patrick Johnson. Kyron could also be a candidate to be temporarily elevated to help out on special teams.
- The Eagles were bound to keep a safety on the practice squad after only having four on their roster. That’s where McCollum fits in.
- It once looked like Ngata was pushing for a roster spot but he was too inconsistent and it’s not like he brings special teams value. We’ll see if the Eagles’ top UDFA signing (in terms of money paid out) can develop into a future contributor. Worth a shot with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the only wide receivers under contract for next season.
- Russell is behind four tight ends on the roster.
- Siposs is back ... hooray! Not. He’s bad. One would hope he’s only around to be a placeholder until the Eagles can find someone who might be an upgrade. Siposs is not the answer. Gotta try someone new.
- Toth entered camp with a chance to make the roster but really struggled snapping the ball as the second-team center. Not sure why they liked him there when he might have more of a chance to succeed at tackle or guard.
- BVS was a tackling machine in the preseason; he made 17 (11 solo) while playing in the finale! But he’s a bit raw and could use some more seasoning. Good fit for the PS. Could possibly get elevated to help out on special teams or in the case of one of the Eagles’ three linebackers getting hurt.
- Ward is a cromulent stopgap option at receiver. Can also return punts if needed.
- A little interesting to see no Nicholas Morrow here. The Eagles do still have two spots open. They also could be waiting to sign Morrow to the roster after Week 1 to avoid guaranteeing his 2023 salary.
Loading comments...