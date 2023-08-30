Two Eagles cuts claimed on waivers

Teams cut their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, which meant a whole lot of guys were available on the waiver wire. While the Eagles didn’t successfully claim anyone off waivers, they were able to re-sign several guys to the practice squad. Two former players, however, are heading elsewhere. Safety K’Von Wallace was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, and OT Josh Sills was awarded to the Indianapolis Colts — both reuniting with their former Eagles coordinator.

K’Von Wallace will join Jonathan Gannon’s defense out in Arizona, and try and build a role for himself in the secondary as well as special teams. The safety hadn’t done a whole lot in his three years in Philly, and regularly felt like someone who was this close to putting it all together but never quite getting there. BLG noted that despite Wallace getting first-team reps during training camp, he didn’t look great.

K’Von Wallace has signed with the Cardinals.



His last play with the Eagles was getting Trent Williams kicked out of the NFCCG.



His last play with the Eagles was getting Trent Williams kicked out of the NFCCG.

All the best, K'Von

Josh Sills will reunite with Shane Steichen in Indianapolis, and join a Colts offense that needs help up front. After being removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt list and re-joining the team during training camp, Sills was able to work back into the lineup but struggled to play well. At the time, head coach Nick Sirianni said that the offensive lineman was a good teammate and they were happy to have him back.

Both players seemed like candidates for the Eagles’ practice squad, but Howie Roseman won’t get a chance to make that call with Gannon and Steichen swooping in.