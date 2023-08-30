Eagles news tracker: Practice squad signings, waiver claims, roster updates, more

The Philadelphia Eagles are down to the 53-player limit after Tuesday’s NFL roster cuts deadline. The tinkering is far from over, however.

Wednesday’s action involves the NFL waiver wire and the formation of a 16-player practice squad. The Eagles rank 31st in the claiming order so they’ll need every team in the league except one to pass on the guy(s) they might want. We’ll officially find out the results after the claiming period ends a 12:00 PM Eastern with practice squad formation beginning around 1:00 PM.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS

WR Joseph Ngata

CB Tiawan Mullen

OL Julian Good-Jones

LB Kyron Johnson

TE Brady Russell

WR Greg Ward

WR Devon Allen

WR Britain Covey

EAGLES WAIVER CLAIMS

The Eagles did not successfully claim any players.

UPDATES

All times Eastern.

[2:52 PM] - The Eagles are signing UDFA wide receiver Joseph Ngata to their practice squad. He showed some potential but clearly isn’t ready to contribute right away. The PS is a good spot for him to develop. (Source)

[2:31] - External addition: the Eagles are signing former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tiawan Mullen to their practice squad. 2023 UDFA signing who played four years at Indiana. (Source)

[1:11 PM] - Tyree Jackson will not be on the Eagles’ practice squad. He is headed up to North Jersey to sign with the New York Giants’ PS. (Source)

[1:09 PM] - The Eagles are signing Julian Good-Jones to their practice squad. Interior OL depth. (Source)

[1:08 PM] - The Pittsburgh Steelers released Braden Mann, whom the Eagles unsuccessfully attempted to claim on waivers earlier this year. We’ll see if they’re able to get him this time. (Source)

[12:54 PM] - K’Von Wallace will not be returning to Philly; he was claimed by Jonathan Gannon’s Arizona Cardinals. The Cards rank third in the claiming order. Josh Sills was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts, who rank fourth in the claiming order. (Source)

[12:52 PM] - The Eagles are signing Kyron Johnson to the practice squad. We talked about how he was arguably roster-worthy but got caught up in a numbers crunch. He’s a good candidate to be elevated this season, especially if the Eagles feel the need for more special teams help. (Source)

[12:34 PM] - The Eagles are signing UDFA tight end Brady Russell to the practice squad. Had some nice moments this summer and he’s also the nephew of Eagles senior personnel director/advisor to the general manager Matt Russell. (Source)

[12:31 PM] - The Eagles are signing Britain Covey, Devon Allen, and Greg Ward to their practice squad. Four wide receivers on the roster, three on the PS. Covey can be elevated up to two times to be the punt returner on game day. (Source)

