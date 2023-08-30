Jalen Reagor cut by the Vikings

When I saw the following tweet regarding a potential Jalen Reagor trade on Tuesday, I couldn’t help but laugh.

A name to watch: The #Vikings have received calls inquiring about the availability of former first-round WR Jalen Reagor, source said. Minnesota traded for him about a year ago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

I mean, come on.

Which NFL team is trading for a total bust who logged eight receptions for 104 yards and ranked 16th out of 17 qualified players in punt return average (6.42) last year?

Answer: none of them!

Vikings are waiving former first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

The guess here is that Reagor will clear waivers considering teams will not be in a rush to pick up his $2.4 million salary. Perhaps he’ll land on a practice squad or something?

In any case, this development is not a good one for the Eagles. They were incentivized to root for Reagor to have success with the Vikings this season because Minnesota’s 2024 fifth-round pick owed to Philly could elevate to a fourth-round pick with any of the following benchmarks (per my BGN Radio co-host Jimmy Kempski):

40 receptions

500 receiving yards

5 touchdowns

Of course, Reagor was unlikely to ever hit any of those. But it was a non-zero possibility that is now zero.

Although he massively whiffed by taking Reagor directly ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft, Howie Roseman did at least manage to recoup some value with last year’s trade. A reminder of the terms (plus bonus context):

What the Cowboys got for Amari Cooper:



2022 fifth-round pick

Swapping of 2022 sixth-round picks



…



What the Eagles got for Jalen Reagor



2023 seventh-round pick

2024 fourth-round pick (could drop to fifth-round pick)



(Hat tip to @rjochoa) — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 31, 2022

The Eagles used this 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 201, originally from the Houston Texans) in a package with a 2025 fourth-round pick to acquire D’Andre Swift and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 249) from the Detroit Lions. We’ll just have to wait and see how they use the 2024 fifth-round pick.

If you’re somehow of the mind that the Eagles should bring Reagor back to Philly because they currently don’t have a punt returner on the roster, please do me a favor and stop. His 8.0 career punt return average is worse than what Britain Covey posted at 9.33 last year.

Reagor just isn’t good. And the warning signs were there all along: