Eagles News: Broncos writer finds Albert Okwuegbunam trade surprising

Report: Broncos trade TE Albert Okwuegbunam to the Eagles - Mile High Report

In the preseason finale, the Broncos tight end caught seven balls, totaled over 100 yards, and scored a touchdown. He also showed improvement as a blocker which was a weakness for him but ultimately, it was not enough for him to make the 53-man roster. This move is surprising because I believe this performance and what he did the past two weeks was enough for him to make the team, but apparently not. I was surprised the Broncos could not find a trade partner for him after the initial reports indicated that he was waived, however, they were able to at least get something for him. At the end of the day, Albert Okwuegbunam was the Broncos at best fourth tight end on the roster, and that role includes blocking and special teams. While he improved as a blocker, he likely did not do enough on special teams to make the 53-man roster.

Down to 53 - Iggles Blitz

We know Dallas Goedert is one of the best TEs in the league. Stoll and Calcaterra are role players, but they have issues. Stoll isn’t much of a receiver. He has 15 catches in 33 career games. Calcaterra caught 5 passes as a rookie and showed promise as a receiver. The question with him is whether he can be a functional blocker. Okwuegbunam is bigger than both of them. He’s more athletic. He can help in the pass and run game. If you put him and Goedert in the game together, you’ll have a pair of TEs who can block and catch. That puts a lot of pressure on the defense. Okwuegbunam came at a low price so this is a low risk move with good upside. This is the kind of move that Howie has done a good job with in recent years.

First look at the 2023 Eagles’ first roster - BGN

Justin Evans is a surprise keep in that he wasn’t necessarily expected to make the roster when the team signed him. But between Jimmy Kempski mentioning that they liked him last summer (reached out to the New Orleans Saints to inquire about him prior to dealing for C.J. Gardner-Johnson!) and Evans taking a lot of first-team safety reps recently, well, they didn’t seem in a rush to cut him. Evans might indeed be starting next to Blankenship in Week 1. At the very least, he figures to see rotational playing time.

Above the Nest with Raichele #86: Symone Stanley on signing former Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers, NFC Contenders + record predictions - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette is joined by Symone Stanley (@Symone_Stanley) to preview the Eagles 2023 season. The ladies discuss the Eagles decision to sign former Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, share their thoughts on Jonathan Taylor landing in Philly, NFC Contenders and more.

25 Eagles training camp questions, answered - PhillyVoice

UPDATE: DeVonta Smith was tremendous in camp. Stud. He gets open, and even when he doesn’t he is pound-for-pound the best contested catch artist in the NFL.

NFL Nation Fantasy Forecast: How will Jets, Seahawks backfields shake out? - ESPN

Who is the favorite to grab the largest share of the early-season workload in the Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield? The Eagles have been keeping this picture cloudy, rotating D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon with the first team during training camp. It’s shaping up to be a running back by committee. There’s a case to be made for Swift getting the largest share of reps, given his versatility. Philadelphia has been lining him up all over the field this summer, using him largely in the pass game with some runs sprinkled in, and he has been effective in both roles. He’s a home run threat and is arguably the biggest matchup headache for opposing defenses, so there’s reason to think the coaches will want him on the field more than any other back.

Spadaro: Eagles know there are still moves to be made - PE.com

“As we look at the roster, we’re looking at it through the lens of having 69 guys and knowing that there is some fluid processes on some players and some things,” Roseman said. “We’ll do whatever we can to put the best possible guys on the field for New England and for the rest of the season.” That really is the story here. Fifty-three players become up to 69 players with the practice squad added in and then it’s 48 players on gameday/night. The roster is evaluated every day for every week. It is such a competitive situation and every one of those 69 roster spots is valued and challenged. This first step, then, is complete. The Eagles have turned this roster around in only a few years with smart personnel decisions, outstanding drafts, and success in the post-draft period. Then there is the development aspect and a coaching staff that deserves some kudos here.

Steelers keep two punters on 53-player roster, will try to trade one - PFT

Obviously, the Steelers won’t use two roster spots on punters during the regular season, but it appears that they’re hoping they can acquire a late-round draft pick by trading either Harvin or Mann. The Eagles, who don’t have a punter on their 53-player roster, could be a team the Steelers would shop a punter to. The Jets also didn’t keep a punter on their 53-player roster, although the punter they released, Thomas Morstead, hinted that he expects to be back with the team before the season starts.

Saints 2023 Roster Cuts Tracker - Canal Street Chronicles

Blake Gillikin might be the biggest surprise on this list considering how well he played at times last season. It is not likely that he makes it through waivers. [BLG Note: Gillikin is arguably the top punter available right now.]

Dak Prescott has no room to get sensitive over the Trey Lance acquisition - Blogging The Boys

Dak Prescott should understand the business side of this as well as anyone. It was business that kept him as QB1 midway through the 2016 season and led to Tony Romo’s end in Dallas. How untimely that end was is up for debate, but it certainly wasn’t a time that Jerry Jones allowed sentiment to rule his thinking. Seven years later, Trey Lance has arrived because the Cowboys are still in the same business of winning football games. Whether he eventually contributes to that goal remains to be seen, but it’s an investment that nobody, including Dak Prescott, should take personally.

New York Giants 53-man roster analysis: Several surprises, including Boogie Basham - Big Blue View

Edge (4). Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Carlos ‘Boogie’ Basham. The Tuesday morning trade for Basham, a 2021 second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills who did not live up to that draft position, changed the complexion of this group. The 6-foot-3, 281-pound Basham isn’t an athletic, all-over-the-field edge, but he should help the pass rush and be a physical anchor in run support. With Basham in, both Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox ended up out.

Three players Washington should be pursuing on the waiver wire - Hogs Haven

Julian Good-Jones (G/C, Eagles). With the best offensive line in football, you can bet your ass I’m scouring the Eagles’ cut down for potential talent. Julian Good-Jones is absolutely worth a closer look.

The Falcons now have a robot security dog and surely nothing will go wrong - SB Nation

Pack your clear bags and get hyped for the mandatory metal detection, because there’s a new star with an adorable name debuting for the Falcons this season. Meet Benzie!

