Eagles News: Jalen Hurts doesn’t want to talk about his phone background

The Jalen Hurts Revenge Tour is Upon Us - Crossing Broad

Peter King asked Jalen Hurts about his phone background, which was spotted during a player’s Instagram live from the Eagles rookie talent show. Hurts wanted nothing to do with the question, nor out our bulletin board.

Peter King asks Jalen Hurts why he has a picture of him walking off the field after the Super Bowl loss as his phone background



Hurts: “I care not to comment on that. You guys wouldn’t know if it was up to me.”



The Jalen Hurts revenge tour is upon us. pic.twitter.com/tmJ97hkSbW — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 2, 2023

Eagles are up to 5 players on the NFL Top 100 list with Jason Kelce coming in at No. 37 - BGN

Every day the NFL is releasing ten players in their Top 100 list heading into the 2023 season, and the Eagles are now up to five players named. It was revealed Tuesday that Jason Kelce made the list, coming in at No. 37. He leads the pack that so far includes, Lane Johnson (No. 41), Haason Reddick (No. 48), Darius Slay (No. 65), and DeVonta Smith (No. 100). It’s no surprise that Kelce would be ranked as high as he is. He’s a legend. And not just in Philly, but around the league, and with just about everyone who plays the center position. He’s incredibly smart, always looking to improve, and a huge asset to the locker room and OL group. Some argue he won’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer because of the position he plays, but he’s without a doubt going to end up with a bust in Canton.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.122: Gone campin’ - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss the biggest training camp storylines in the division.

NFL quarterback kryptonite: The biggest weaknesses for all NFC starting QBs in 2023 - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Jalen Hurts. Kryptonite: Fumbles. Hurts doesn’t have a high number of turnover-worthy plays, and he has a low interception rate, but he has a tendency to fumble on carries. Look no further than the Super Bowl for how devastating that can be to the offense. He has had at least nine fumbles in each of his three seasons starting, and while not all fumbles are created equal, most of his are basic handling errors rather than defenders ripping the ball loose. Hurts was an elite quarterback in 2022, so this is very much nitpicking, but that Super Bowl fumble was one of a number of plays he shouldn’t be making at this point in his career.

Is there room for Boston Scott in crowded Eagles’ running back room? - NBCSP

He’s been the Eagles’ No. 2 running back behind Miles Sanders the last three years and has been terrific at it. But even with Sanders gone, the Eagles’ running back room is awfully crowded these days. Along with Kenny Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift and Trey Sermon, Scott is one of five backs getting 1st-team reps. Scott has been here longer than any skill player other than Dallas Goedert, but with this kind of talent in camp? His future for the first time in a long time is uncertain. “I don’t worry about it,” Scott said after practice Monday with his ever-present smile. “I feel like, honestly, this year I’ve been my best from a mental standpoint. I’m always going to show up every day, I’m going to give it my best, I’m going to compete the best I can, but as far as expectations? I’m going to leave all that stuff to the guys that are in charge of it.”

Taking stock of the Eagles’ running back committee a week into training camp - Inquirer

When it comes to blitz pickup, the Eagles running backs have a simple mantra. Listen to the damn center. Going into his third year, Gainwell said the biggest area he’d like to improve in is his pass protection out of the backfield. He struggled to contain Nicholas Morrow during one-on-ones against blitzing linebackers during camp on Tuesday. Gainwell wants to bing more pop at the point of impact.“ I just want to be more firm,” Gainwell said. “Want to be more smooth, knowing the points from Kelce and knowing everything I got to do from Lane [Johnson] to Jordan [Mailata,] just want to be more smooth on pass protecting.”

‘Philly Dawgs’ brotherhood bringing fresh energy to Eagles camp - ESPN

“It’s like having a group of your best friends,” Davis said. “We do everything together. If we’re not together, we’re always talking to each other, making sure everybody is straight, making sure everybody is home safe. It’s that little security. At the end of the day, football is football but we care about [each other] on a deeper level. That’s my bros.” The Eagles made history by becoming the first team in the common draft era to select five defensive players from the same school over a two-year span, pulling top players from one of the most dominant defenses in NCAA history. Davis and Dean came first after being selected by the Eagles in the first and third rounds of the 2022 draft and are passing on the knowledge they’ve gained over the last year-plus to the rest of the group. “We know a little bit more how to work, how to move around in the city, in the facility and things like that. Any questions they have,” Dean said. “And of course we’re friends, everybody cool and we Dawgs so we be on there all day shooting texts back and forth.”

Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds form partnership in the secondary - PE.com

The new Eagle has assumed a more vocal leadership role within the safeties group. “I try to be a leader on the defense,” Edmunds said. “Regardless of who is on the field, I try to go out there and play my position and help my brothers out.” Edmunds has taken on that same role in his partnership with Blankenship. The latter uses the former for advice on and off the field. “I can ask Terrell anything I want, and he will answer it,” Blankenship said. “It doesn’t matter if you are a rookie or have been in the league for years, if you have a question about something he is not going to be afraid to answer it.” The chemistry between the two has grown and the duo has started to feel more comfortable with each other. “We are growing together well and meshing well,” Edmunds said. “We talk a lot, especially on the sidelines. We make sure we see everything the same way and that is a big thing with the DB room.” Practice is also used for rotation, and we saw a lot of that at first-team safety on Tuesday. Some other safeties have seen action alongside Blankenship and Edmunds, including K’Von Wallace and Sydney Brown. For the safeties, it is all about growing and playing well together.

Patrick Mahomes tops NFLPA’s most recent top-50 player sales list - PFT

6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia. 17. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia.

Cowboys news: Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott trash talk making the rounds - Blogging The Boys

Trevon Diggs was not happy when Dak Prescott decided to tuck the ball and run in Tuesday’s practice, challenging the quarterback with his words. We’re sure they made up later.

Could Adoree’ Jackson really be the Giants’ slot corner in 2023? - Big Blue View

If not Jackson, though, someone has to do it. There’s no Jalen Ramsey on the Giants’ roster. It’s still very early to assume anything about Tre Hawkins’ viability as a rookie, never mind Deonte Banks’. Maybe Flott’s large number of slot reps early in camp suggest him as the favorite. The Giants’ primary 2023 slot corner may not even be on the roster yet. But using Jackson more often there, at least in games in which the opponent’s best receiver works mostly out of the slot, may not be a terrible idea.

QB watch list for the 2024 NFL Draft, led by Caleb Williams and Drake Maye - SB Nation

The calendar has officially flipped to August, which means a few very important things. First, football is back. The NFL has its annual Hall of Fame Game this weekend, and down a level, college football’s “Week 0” is just a few short weeks away. Second, that means we are about to start yelling about draft quarterbacks again. Draft season is always present, and here at SB Nation we are no different. After all, we dropped a “way too early 2024 NFL mock draft” of our own shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft drew to a close. But the summer scouting season is behind us, which means it is time to dive into the next draft class a little bit more. When it comes to the quarterback class, it could be a tremendous group.

