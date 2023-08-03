Hall of Fame Game: Browns vs. Jets

The NFL Hall of Fame game can barely be considered the start of the preseason, but this year, it serves as a concrete moment to welcome in the 2023 season, and officially move on from 2022. Even if starters don’t see much playing time Thursday night, there will be a lot to watch for both the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

There aren’t many former Eagles to watch on the field, but Jim Schwartz is now the Browns defensive coordinator, so it’ll be interesting to see the development of what should have always been a dominant group. Schwartz has one familiar face on his defense, with Cleveland signing former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod this offseason.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

TV Schedule

Date: August 3,2023

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium | Canton, Ohio

Online Streaming

Live stream: Peacock | fuboTV | NFL Game Pass

Browns: +1.5 (+105)

Jets: -1.5 (-125)

Over/Under: 33.5

SB Nation Blogs

Dawgs By Nature | Gang Green Nation

This is an open thread. Discuss the game in the comments below.