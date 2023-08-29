Former Eagles, including J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, among 2023 NFL roster cuts

The Eagles and the rest of the NFL cut their rosters down to 53 on Tuesday, which means that quite a few Philly alumni are now back on the market. A lot can still happen over the next few days as players are claimed off waivers and signed, but there were some notable names among the long list of initial cuts.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who was traded to the Seahawks by the Eagles, ended up signing with the Falcons this offseason. He had a few big plays in the preseason, and worked alongside another former Eagles WR, Mack Hollins, but ultimately didn’t make the final roster.

Cardinals’ head coach Jonathan Gannon signed his fair share of former Eagles when he took the job in Arizona, but of the six on the roster ahead of training camp, only three remain (TE Zach Ertz, WR Zach Pascal, and LB Kyzir White). Safety Andre Chachere, RB Corey Clement, and TE Noah Togiai were those who didn’t end up making the final roster.

It wasn’t just guys getting cut on Tuesday, either, with three former Eagles landing on IR due to injuries sustained during the preseason: QB Nate Sudfeld (Lions), QB Matt Barkley (Bills), and DB Jimmy Moreland (Jets).

Here’s a look at the Philly alumni affected: