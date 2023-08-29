 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Eagles, including J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, among 2023 NFL roster cuts

Nearly a third of the Philly alumni around the league ended up getting cut at the deadline.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles and the rest of the NFL cut their rosters down to 53 on Tuesday, which means that quite a few Philly alumni are now back on the market. A lot can still happen over the next few days as players are claimed off waivers and signed, but there were some notable names among the long list of initial cuts.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who was traded to the Seahawks by the Eagles, ended up signing with the Falcons this offseason. He had a few big plays in the preseason, and worked alongside another former Eagles WR, Mack Hollins, but ultimately didn’t make the final roster.

Cardinals’ head coach Jonathan Gannon signed his fair share of former Eagles when he took the job in Arizona, but of the six on the roster ahead of training camp, only three remain (TE Zach Ertz, WR Zach Pascal, and LB Kyzir White). Safety Andre Chachere, RB Corey Clement, and TE Noah Togiai were those who didn’t end up making the final roster.

It wasn’t just guys getting cut on Tuesday, either, with three former Eagles landing on IR due to injuries sustained during the preseason: QB Nate Sudfeld (Lions), QB Matt Barkley (Bills), and DB Jimmy Moreland (Jets).

Here’s a look at the Philly alumni affected:

Former Eagles among roster cuts

Player Position 2023 Team Final Roster?
Player Position 2023 Team Final Roster?
Nate Sudfeld QB Detroit Lions On IR (ACL)
Matt Barkley QB Buffalo Bills On IR (elbow)
Jimmy Moreland DB New York Jets On IR (hand)
Andre Chachere SAF Arizona Cardinals Cut
Corey Clement RB Arizona Cardinals Cut
Noah Togiai TE Arizona Cardinals Cut
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Atlanta Falcons Cut
Kevon Seymour CB Baltimore Ravens Cut
Jared Mayden DB Buffalo Bills Cut
Eric Rowe SAF Carolina Panthers Cut
Sidney Jones CB Cincinnati Bengals Cut
Davion Taylor DE Chicago Bears Cut
Michael Jacquet DB Los Angeles Chargers Cut
Chim Okorafor OT Minnesota Vikings Cut
Jack Anderson OG New York Giants Cut
Bruce Hector DT New York Jets Cut
Le'Raven Clark OT Pittsburgh Steelers Cut
William Dunkle OL Pittsburgh Steelers Cut
T.Y. McGill DT San Francisco 49ers Cut

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation