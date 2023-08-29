Howie Roseman talks Eagles roster cuts, trades, and more

The Eagles finally got their roster down to 53 guys, but GM Howie Roseman isn’t just looking at those guys, he’s already preparing for the 69 players total he’ll have once they get guys back on the practice squad.

Roseman talked to reporters after the 4 p.m. ET cut deadline, and spoke about some of the other roster moves they’ve made the past couple days — signing Isaiah Rodgers, trading for Albert O — and also what he’s seen from some of the younger players. He also noted that the roster situation is fluid at the moment and there will be a lot more decisions they’ll have to make over the next 24 hours.

Here’s what the GM had to say:

On signing Isaiah Rodgers

“There’s no contact with him after he signs. He’s suspended. He reverts to the reserves/suspension list right away. Obviously Coach [Sirianni] was with him in Indy, we did work on him coming out of the draft, saw his pro tape. He’s a talented guy. Obviously, he made a mistake and he’s apologized for that mistake. We believe in second chances, and now it’s on him. And so, he’ll come in next year, be ready to go for the offseason program and training camp — I think, he’s gotta apply for reinstatement, so I’m not taking that for granted.”

Related Eagles sign suspended cornerback Isaiah Rodgers

On filling the practice squad

Roseman confirmed that a lot of the guys that the Eagles cut on Tuesday they are hopeful to re-sign to the practice squad. They talk about the roster being 69 guys, not just 53, so they’ll have a lot more opportunity.

The GM first spoke about filling the practice squad when asked about waiving punter Arryn Siposs.

“Obviously the season didn’t end for us the way that we wanted it to, and [Siposs] would say the same thing, but also have confidence in his abilities, and so we’ll just see what happens here in the next 24 hours with him and a bunch of these other guys, and try and bring some of these guys back and give them a chance to compete for spots.”

Roseman later talked about how this year’s cuts were a little harder, because the group had a lot of success together, but had also overcome adversity together. It’s bitter sweet because having to make so many tough decisions means they’ve built a good team, but it also means they’ll probably lose guys to the waiver wire. The GM expects many of the guys cut today to be picked up elsewhere.

On the Albert Okwuegbunam trade

“You talk about the physical ability — I mean, he’s 6’5, he’s almost 260 pounds, he runs a 4.4, he’s got a huge wingspan, he’s got really good lower body flexibility for a big guy.”

Roseman noted that they wanted to bring him in and give him an opportunity, although did note that it was not an indication on the tight ends they already have in the building. He explained that they think Dallas Goedert is one of the best at his position in the whole league, and they have two young guys in Jack Stoll and Grant Calcutera that they like a lot, but they’re always looking at ways to add talent.

Roseman later said that not only does Albert O have the physical traits they’re looking for, but it was hard not to see him have a 100-plus performance in the final preseason game and see how those traits can be utilized.

On CB Eli Ricks

The Eagles GM talked about Ricks being one of the top prospects coming out of high school, didn’t quite have the 2022 season at LSU that he was hoping for, but had a lot of potential.

“What we saw is he’s a long, instinctive player with good athleticism and ball skills and those guys are hard to find. His work ethic and care-factor were really high, and so that’s a great success story for him.”

On Derek Barnett’s trade preference

Roseman said that he doesn’t discuss conversations with players, but expressed appreciation for the defensive end — who has reportedly expressed discontent with his limited role.

“But, tremendous respect for Derek [Barnett], and the player and person he is and what he brings to this football team. Love having him here, that’s why we bring him back. That’s a position for us — what you see with the 53-man roster — it’s a priority, and so we’re going to keep as many of those guys we possibly can. Last year, we got in a little bit of a bind and had to give a pick and had to sign guys in the middle of the year. And, so, for us, having those guys lets us sleep a little bit better at night.”

Other notables