Arryn Siposs cut: Eagles will be looking for a new punter

The Philadelphia Eagles opened training camp with a punter battle between incumbent Arryn Siposs and undrafted rookie free agent Ty Zentner.

The winner of that competition? Neither of them.

The Birds are waiving Siposs as part of the team’s cut down to 53 players, according to a report from Derrick Gunn.

The feeling here is that the Eagles are making the right call to move on. We didn’t have Siposs making the team in our final 53-man roster prediction:

The Eagles need a new punter. Arryn Siposs beating out Ty Zentner is no accomplishment. The former merely stunk a little less than the latter. The Eagles cannot go into a season with Siposs as their punter when he played a big role in their last two playoff losses. They have to be able to do better than him.

Siposs will mostly be remembered for his punting mistake in Super Bowl LVII that set up a 65-yard Kadarius Toney return to the 5-yard line. Three plays later, the Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown to go up 35 to 27 with just over nine minutes remaining. I’m sure I don’t need to remind you how the rest of the game went.

It wasn’t like that was just one bad playoff moment for Siposs, though. He also stunk it up in the Eagles’ 2022 wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He shanked his first attempt in that matchup with a 27-yard stinker. Two of his next four punts only went for 36 yards each.

This is to say that Siposs has not proven he can be trusted to punt effectively in the most important games. And it’s not like he was this raw prospect with untapped potential; he turns 31 this season.

It remains to be seen if the Eagles will be able to find a definite upgrade. But it’s certainly worth a try because we’ve seen enough from Siposs to know he isn’t the answer.

UPDATE: John Clark notes the Eagles will be working out some punters to compete for the job.