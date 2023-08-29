First look at the 2023 Eagles’ first roster

The NFL roster cuts deadline has passed and now we have our first look at the first Philadelphia Eagles depth chart ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season. The Eagles will likely continue to tweak their team over the next few days but, for now, here’s the initial 53-man roster.

OFFENSE

Quarterback (3) — Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

Running back (4) — Kenneth Gainwell, D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott

Wide receiver (4) — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus

Tight end (4) — Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuebunam

Offensive tackle (4) — Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Jack Driscoll

Offensive guard (4) — Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Sua Opeta

Center (1) — Jason Kelce

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3) — Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett

SAM (3) — Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson

Defensive tackle (7) — Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street

Linebacker (3) — Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss

Cornerback (7) — James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Mario Goodrich

Safety (4) — Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Sydney Brown

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker (1) — Jake Elliott

Long snapper (1) — Rick Lovato

Punter (0)

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Shaun Bradley

OT Roderick Johnson

CB Zech McPhearson

WR Charleston Rambo

RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER

CB Isaiah Rodgers

PRACTICE SQUAD

The Eagles can start signing players to their 16-man practice squad starting on Wednesday afternoon.

