First look at the 2023 Eagles’ first roster

The NFL roster cuts deadline has passed and now we have our first look at the first Philadelphia Eagles depth chart ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season. The Eagles will likely continue to tweak their team over the next few days but, for now, here’s the initial 53-man roster.
OFFENSE
Quarterback (3) — Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
Running back (4) — Kenneth Gainwell, D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott
Wide receiver (4) — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus
Tight end (4) — Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuebunam
Offensive tackle (4) — Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Jack Driscoll
Offensive guard (4) — Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Sua Opeta
Center (1) — Jason Kelce
DEFENSE
Defensive end (3) — Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett
SAM (3) — Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson
Defensive tackle (7) — Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street
Linebacker (3) — Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss
Cornerback (7) — James Bradberry, Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Mario Goodrich
Safety (4) — Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Sydney Brown
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker (1) — Jake Elliott
Long snapper (1) — Rick Lovato
Punter (0)
RESERVE/INJURED
LB Shaun Bradley
OT Roderick Johnson
CB Zech McPhearson
WR Charleston Rambo
RESERVE/SUSPENDED BY COMMISSIONER
CB Isaiah Rodgers
PRACTICE SQUAD
The Eagles can start signing players to their 16-man practice squad starting on Wednesday afternoon.
THOUGHTS
- The way I see it, Mariota should be afforded one more chance at QB2. The leash should not be long, though. If he comes in and stinks, it’s time to flip the switch to McKee. Of course, the Eagles will hope Hurts plays every meaningful snap this season.
- Some wanted the Eagles to keep Trey Sermon but they just didn’t need a fifth running back on the roster. That guy is going to be inactive on game day anyway. There’s already a chance the RB4 might not always be active.
- The Eagles’ depth at WR obviously isn’t great; you could say things are looking dicey if either A.J. or DeVonta goes down. But so many teams would kill to have just one of those guys, so it could always be worse.
- A little curious that the Eagles never added a clear cut “enforcer” receiver type after using JJAW in that role in 2021 and Zach Pascal last year.
- Four tight ends makes sense for a team that uses a good amount of 12 and 13 personnel.
- No true surprises on the OL, especially in the wake of the Fred Johnson contract extension. But it remains to be seen who exactly is backing up who in certain scenarios. Is Johnson the backup left tackle or is it Steen? What happens if Kelce goes down during a game (God forbid) ... is it Jurgens moving over to center and Steen coming in at guard? Is Driscoll the backup right tackle or is FJohnson a factor there as well?
- There are worse depth options than Derek Barnett but it still would be nice to be able to trade him and be done with a player who makes entirely avoidable mistakes.
- The Eagles going heavy at DT jibes with what they did late last year when they had a six-man rotation at that position. Lots of snaps to go around.
- The Eagles are a little light at linebacker but that’s a spot where they can add depth through the practice squad. They also could bring back Nicholas Morrow after Week 1 if they don’t want to guarantee his 2023 salary.
- Congrats to UDFA cornerback Eli Ricks on making the team. He was relatively quiet in training camp practices but he absolutely balled out in the preseason games. Barring multiple injuries, he’ll have to bide his time as a special teams guy but he could be more of a factor in the future.
- The Eagles decided to keep Mario Goodrich, who was on the bubble. If they hadn’t kept him, they wouldn’t have a surefire backup nickel cornerback behind Maddox. That said, Goodrich might be a candidate to go on IR and miss the first four games.
- Justin Evans is a surprise keep in that he wasn’t necessarily expected to make the roster when the team signed him. But between Jimmy Kempski mentioning that they liked him last summer (reached out to the New Orleans Saints to inquire about him prior to dealing for C.J. Gardner-Johnson!) and Evans taking a lot of first-team safety reps recently, well, they didn’t seem in a rush to cut him. Evans might indeed be starting next to Blankenship in Week 1. At the very least, he figures to see rotational playing time.
- The Eagles are going to need to find a punter. Howie Roseman made it sound like they’re not ruling out bringing Arryn Siposs back on the practice squad. The point of doing that would be to bide time while they continue to work out punters and try to find a solution.
