Official: Eagles announce roster cuts to get down to 53 players

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced a slew of roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s 4:00 PM deadline in order to cut down to the regular season 53-player limit. Here’s an overview of all the action.
RELEASED
The following players were not “waived” because they’re vested veterans (at least four accrued seasons) and are now free to sign with any team.
LB Nicholas Morrow
WR Greg Ward
C Cameron Tom
OL Dennis Kelly
OL Brett Toth
OL Josh Andrews
TE Dan Arnold
WAIVED
The following players are subject to waivers.
LB Ben VanSumeren
OG Josh Sills
DE Janarius Robinson
S Tristin McCollum
CB Mekhi Garner
S K’Von Wallace
LB Kyron Johnson
RB Trey Sermon (waived with injury designation)
WR Joseph Ngata
P Arryn Siposs
CB Josiah Scott
OL Julian Good-Jones
WR Britain Covey
DE Tarron Jackson
TE Brady Russell
WR Devon Allen
LB Quinton Bell
RB Kennedy Brooks
DT Robert Cooper
WR Jadon Haselwood
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
DT Olive Sagapolu
DT Caleb Sanders
WR Freddie Swain
DT Marvin Wilson
WR Deon Cain
WR Johnny King
OL Tyrese Robinson
QB Ian Book
TE Tyree Jackson
TRADE ACQUISITIONS
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
NOTABLE BUBBLE PLAYERS WHO MADE THE TEAM
CB Eli Ricks
S Justin Evans
DT Kentavius Street
DT Moro Ojomo
TE Grant Calcaterra
QUICK ANALYSIS
- The Eagles have neither a punter nor a punt returner on their roster. It seems like they’ll be looking to sign a new punter while they might hope that Covey will make it to the practice squad so they can temporarily elevate him to play that role. That’s how they handled the PR situation early last year before eventually giving Covey a roster spot.
- Derek Barnett is still here despite the Eagles giving his representation permission to seek a trade. It’s worth noting that Jalen Reagor was kept on the original 53 last year before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings the next day.
- K’Von Wallace being cut is noteworthy considering his status as a 2020 fourth-round pick. He didn’t deserve to make the team last year but he stuck around despite that being the case. John Clark reported that Wallace has interest from other teams and will not be back in Philly.
- Ben VanSumeren showed some potential in the preseason but isn’t polished enough yet.
- Josh Sills had a path to making the roster but blew it by really struggling after being activated back to the roster.
- This original roster likely isn’t the one the Eagles will have entering their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots. The main components are firmly in place, of course, but there will be some more tweaks before September 10.
Loading comments...