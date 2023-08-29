Official: Eagles announce roster cuts to get down to 53 players

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced a slew of roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s 4:00 PM deadline in order to cut down to the regular season 53-player limit. Here’s an overview of all the action.

RELEASED

The following players were not “waived” because they’re vested veterans (at least four accrued seasons) and are now free to sign with any team.

LB Nicholas Morrow

WR Greg Ward

C Cameron Tom

OL Dennis Kelly

OL Brett Toth

OL Josh Andrews

TE Dan Arnold

WAIVED

The following players are subject to waivers.

LB Ben VanSumeren

OG Josh Sills

DE Janarius Robinson

S Tristin McCollum

CB Mekhi Garner

S K’Von Wallace

LB Kyron Johnson

RB Trey Sermon (waived with injury designation)

WR Joseph Ngata

P Arryn Siposs

CB Josiah Scott

OL Julian Good-Jones

WR Britain Covey

DE Tarron Jackson

TE Brady Russell

WR Devon Allen

LB Quinton Bell

RB Kennedy Brooks

DT Robert Cooper

WR Jadon Haselwood

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

DT Olive Sagapolu

DT Caleb Sanders

WR Freddie Swain

DT Marvin Wilson

WR Deon Cain

WR Johnny King

OL Tyrese Robinson

QB Ian Book

TE Tyree Jackson

TRADE ACQUISITIONS

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

NOTABLE BUBBLE PLAYERS WHO MADE THE TEAM

CB Eli Ricks

S Justin Evans

DT Kentavius Street

DT Moro Ojomo

TE Grant Calcaterra

QUICK ANALYSIS