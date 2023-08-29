NFL roster cuts tracker: Eagles news, updates, trades, more

NFL roster cuts are underway as the 2023 regular season quickly approaches. The Philadelphia Eagles — along with 31 other teams — have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, August 29 to get their team down to the 53-player limit.

Stay tuned to this thread for lives updates on Eagles cuts, trades, news, rumors, and more. The team might not officially confirm their roster moves until Tuesday afternoon but some of their cuts will slowly leak out through media reports before then. Hence the purpose of this tracker!

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES

Tuesday, August 29, 4:00 PM ET: Roster must be down to 53 players.

Wednesday, August 30, 12:00 PM ET: NFL waiver wire claims will be revealed. 16-player practice squads can start to be formed.

Wednesday, August 30, 4:00 PM ET: Players can be placed on injured reserve while being eligible to return to the roster after at least four missed games.

NEWS, CUTS, TRADES, RUMORS, UPDATES, ETC.

NEWEST UPDATES POSTED AT THE TOP OF THIS SECTION. Read from bottom up for chronological order (all times Eastern).

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

[3:21 PM] - The Eagles are releasing Nicholas Morrow. Not a surprise at this stage; the veteran linebacker fell out of favor after starting camp as a first-team linebacker next to Nakobe Dean. Morrow failed to impress and was ultimately leapfrogged by Zach Cunningham and Christian Elliss on the depth chart. The Birds could potentially look to bring him back after Week 1 in order to add more depth and avoid guaranteeing his 2023 salary. 5 more moves to get down to 53. (Source)

[3:09 PM] - The Eagles are waiving Kyron Johnson but hope to have him back on the practice squad. Johnson is caught in a numbers crunch at the SAM position with Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, and Patrick Johnson all ahead of him. 6 more moves to get down to 53. (Source)

[2:40 PM] - The Eagles are waiving Trey Sermon. There was once some thought he could make the roster (heck, the Eagles listed him in a five-way tie for the RB1 spot on their depth chart) but he ultimately didn’t do enough to impress. 7 more moves to get down to 53. (Source)

[1:58 PM] - Kentavius Street is said to be a “strong candidate” to make the Eagles’ roster. Street has been considered to be a bubble player with the Eagles potentially going very heavy at defensive tackle. Given his status as a vested vet, there has been thought they can let him go and bring him back shortly after without risking him to waivers. But perhaps the Birds don’t want to risk him choosing another team. (Source)

[1:48 PM] - The Eagles are waiving Joseph Ngata, who received the most amount of guaranteed money among this year’s UDFA signings. Ngata flashed some potential but was ultimately too inconsistent to justify a roster spot. The Eagles are probably hoping to get him back on the practice squad. 8 more moves to get down to 53. (Source)

[12:35 PM] - Here’s a notable one: the Eagles are waiving Arryn Siposs. Siposs beat out Ty UDFA punter Zentner ... but that wasn’t saying much because Zentner really stunk. Siposs was less worse but still bad and needed to be replaced. No good reason to keep the guy who played a significant role in the Eagles’ last two playoff losses. 9 more moves to get down to 53. (Source)

[12:14 PM] - The Eagles are waiving Josiah Scott. No surprise. 10 more moves to get down to 53. (Source)

[12:05 PM] - The Eagles are waiving Julian Good-Jones, who some thought could be a dark horse roster candidate. 11 more moves to get down to 53. (Source)

[12:00 PM] - The Eagles are waiving Britain Covey. That’s short of a total shocker but it is somewhat surprising. After a slow start to his rookie season, Covey finished the 2022 season strong. He was a very good punt returner over his last 10 games. The Eagles must think that Covey will make it through waivers like he did last year. If that’s the case, they can elevate him from the practice squad for two games to be the punt returner before deciding whether to roster him or not. Covey’s departure could mean the Eagles are only keeping four receivers ... or it could mean they’re keeping a surprise fifth? 12 more moves to get down to 53. (Source)

[11:54 AM] - The Eagles are cutting vested vet Greg Ward (source). They’re also waiving Brady Russell (source) and Tarron Jackson (source). All three guys are contenders to return on the practice squad. 13 more moves to get down to 53.

[11:47 AM] - The Eagles are waiving Devon Allen. Mike Garafolo notes that it’s possible he returns to the practice squad, where he spent the entire season last year. The roster is down to 69, nice. 16 moves to go. (Source)

[10:20 AM] - New tracker! The old one from over the weekend is here. The Eagles’ roster stands at 70 players, which means they have 17 more moves to make to get down to 53. #Math.

OVERVIEW

RELEASED

The following players were not “waived” because they’re vested veterans (at least four accrued seasons) and are now free to sign with any team.

LB Nicholas Morrow

WR Greg Ward

C Cameron Tom

OL Dennis Kelly

OL Brett Toth

OL Josh Andrews

TE Dan Arnold

WAIVED

The following players are subject to waivers.

LB Kyron Johnson

RB Trey Sermon (waived with injury designation)

WR Joseph Ngata

CB Josiah Scott

OL Julian Good-Jones

WR Britain Covey

DE Tarron Jackson

TE Brady Russell

WR Devon Allen

LB Quinton Bell

RB Kennedy Brooks

DT Robert Cooper

WR Jadon Haselwood

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

DT Olive Sagapolu

DT Caleb Sanders

WR Freddie Swain

DT Marvin Wilson

WR Deon Cain

WR Johnny King

OL Tyrese Robinson

QB Ian Book

TE Tyree Jackson

TRADE ACQUISITIONS

Awaiting updates ...

TRADE DEPARTURES

Awaiting updates ...

INJURY DESIGNATIONS

Awaiting updates ...

Live Twitter feed

(Note: if the Twitter feed isn’t showing up for you, click here.)