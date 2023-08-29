NFL Reacts: Eagles are the overwhelming favorite to repeat as NFC East champs

The Philadelphia Eagles are the overwhelming favorites to repeat as NFC East champions, according to voters in a recent SB Nation Reacts poll. The Birds garnered a whopping 76% (!!!) of the vote which puts them ::grabs calculator:: 64 percentage points ahead of the second place Dallas Cowboys. The Giants had 7% of the vote and 5% of the voters misunderstood the question and picked the Commanders to win the division.

The Eagles won the division last season, their 12th NFC East title all-time, with a record of 14-3 and then went on to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. It’s unimportant what happened during that game, so don’t even ask! No team in the division has won consecutive titles since the Eagles won four in a row from 2001-2004. This is the longest active streak for any division in the league. Philadelphia returns a vast number of players from last year’s NFC champs and will be looking to win one more game than they did in 2022-23.

Here are a few more Fun NFC East Division facts to impress/worry your friends with this week: