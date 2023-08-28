Report: Eagles allow Derek Barnett to gauge trade market “for the potential to play more elsewhere”

The Eagles have put together one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, and along with that comes rotational players and fewer snaps to go around. For guys like Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox, that’s been a good thing, but apparently Derek Barnett is looking for more playing time, according to one report.

#Eagles DE Derek Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere, per sources. Philly plans to keep Barnett but understands a deep pass-rush roster limits playing time. The 2017 first-round pick should have trade value. pic.twitter.com/lq4KrNNFsC — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 28, 2023

Barnett missed the entire 2022 season due to an ACL injury, and recently took a pay cut on his overall contract with the Eagles. He’s someone that I honestly forgot was on the roster until his new deal was announced. Think of all the edge rushers on the Eagles right now, and how many guys are you naming before Barnett?

Still, he’s a six-year veteran, who was a starter for most of his career. During his time in Philly, he’s recorded 147 total tackles, including 76 QB hits and 36 TFLs, and 21.5 sacks. Barnett’s talent often made up for the seemingly endless number of avoidable personal foul flags that were thrown because of him — something that happened in training camp practice a few times too.

As the report indicates, the Eagles are planning to have Barnett on their roster in 2023, but we all know that Howie Roseman loves making trades, so perhaps he’ll soon be gone. One should recall that the Eagles traded away a fellow disappointing former first-round pick in Jalen Reagor around this time last year.

What the Eagles can get in return for Barnett? It’s hard to expect tremendous value. But he’s a veteran edge rusher on a relatively inexpensive deal ... and that’s not nothing. Perhaps a Day 3 pick? Or maybe they can do some kind of change of scenery swap to reunite Trevis Gipson with Sean Desai? Jim Schwartz always loved Barnett ... can the Birds pry Rodney McLeod away from the Cleveland Browns? Hot Rod is arguably preferable to Terrell Edmunds or Justin Evans.

One downside to trading Barnett is that he’s currently one of just three traditional 4-3 defensive ends projected to make the roster. His departure would leave the team with just Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham in that category.