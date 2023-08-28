Eagles News: Jalen Carter drawing high praise from his teammates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Eagles rookie teammates say is primed for a big year: ‘He has a lot in his toolbox’ - The Athletic

RASHAAD PENNY: I’m a big fan of my running back room. I’m pretty sure the running back room. But if I just had to say anybody, I mean, Jalen Carter (laughs). I’ve never seen anything like that since playing against Aaron Donald. He’s got the intangibles for sure. [...] JORDAN MAILATA: Jalen Carter. Just seeing what we’ve seen in practice. … Just his moves, man. His hustle. His speed. And he’s smart. Really smart actually. I’d say JC. ... DALLAS GOEDERT: Is this like a pick that’s not expected? I’ll pick a defensive player. I think Jalen Carter. He’s been getting a lot of hype. I had to try to block him twice today and it wasn’t easy. I don’t know if you could consider it blocking. But he’s a special player, he’s a special talent. I’m really excited to see what he can do this year. It’s gonna be really fun to watch because he’s passionate about it and he’s really good at what he does. ... D’ANDRE SWIFT: One teammate? That’s tough. All the guys been working, all the young guys been working. If I had to pick one guy? Probably Jalen Carter. Just the way he flashes every single day, the stuff he does. Real strong at the point of attack. Excited to see what he does. Him, Nolan, all the young guys. For real, for real.

Graham excited to watch ‘Baby Rhino’ take off in 2023 - NBCSP

On his Big Play Slay podcast last week, Eagles Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay was speaking glowingly about rookie Jalen Carter, when he inadvertently gave the first round pick a nickname. Baby Rhino. “Jalen Carter, man, this kid is just very, very dominant man,” Slay said. “He’s very physical, quicker than what you think and stronger than how he look. He look like a baby rhino. You know what I’m saying? You ever see a baby rhino? And man, he’s crazy. And I’m talking about, he’s pushing folks back.”

Eagles rookie progress reports at the end of training camp - PhillyVoice

At the conclusion of camp, we took a look at whose stock was up and whose stock was down. Jalen Carter made the stock up list. We already knew that Carter is extremely talented, but over the last month it has become clear that his play demeanor is a positive as well. He practices hard, he stands up for his teammates, and any stamina concerns that arose during the draft process have not been evident so far. In recent years, rookie interior defensive linemen have tended to play poorly, so we’ll see if Carter can buck that trend, but he had more than his share of “wow” moments this summer, notably when he ran over All-Pro LG Joel Bitonio during joint practices with the Browns. He has a chance to be an impact player from Day 1.

Roster Week - Iggles Blitz

I still think Siposs shouldn’t feel safe about keeping his job. He’s struggled for a while and really hurt the Eagles in some big games. That’s different than having a couple of bad practices.

2023 NFL Rank: Predicting top 100 players for this season - ESPN+

3. Jalen Hurts. Signature stat: Hurts is the only quarterback in NFL history with multiple seasons of at least 10 rushing touchdowns and 750 rushing yards. And in 2022, his 10 touchdowns on passes of 25-plus yards downfield tied for the second most in a season since 2006, when ESPN began tracking air yards. The only player with more is Drew Brees in 2013 (13).

Chargers’ Pace and Space Strategy; Seahawks’ Legion of Boom Returns - FMIA

7. Draft/stash Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell, of the Eagles, is the best example of why running backs aren’t getting paid, after his 112-yard performance in the playoffs against the Giants. He’ll have some impact games this year in Philly.

‘A different world,’ James Bradberry transitions into new slot cornerback role for Eagles - Inquirer

“It’s a different world in there that I’m not used to,” Bradberry said after Sunday’s practice. “I’m trying to get adjusted to it and learn more. I think it’s helping my overall knowledge of the game. ... When you move inside, you’re constantly having to process everything that’s happening in front of you, but also have to process the routes that are happening behind you and how the offense is trying to set you up.” “A lot of routes are layered,” he added. “You have something in front and something behind you, and you have to recognize that. ... So I would say that’s definitely helped me learn more about how offenses try to attack you.”

10 fun items available for auction during Eagles Radiothon - PE.com

3. Lunch with General Manager Howie Roseman and a tour of the NovaCare Complex. Enjoy lunch and more with the man who makes the magic happen! This auction item allows the winner and three guests to have lunch with Roseman, learn about weekly game preparations, and take a tour of the NovaCare Complex. The guests will also receive four tickets in the 100 Level to a game in the 2023 season.

Cowboys clearly traded for Trey Lance with an eye toward Dak Prescott’s future - PFT

Whether Trey Lance is the answer doesn’t matter. For now, they need to be able to point to Lance with a straight face when suggesting that maybe they’ll move on from Prescott if they can’t work out a new deal. They need something that will get Prescott to regard seriously the possibility that he’ll be continuing his career in a new city with a new team. Again, Lance might never be the answer for the Cowboys. They didn’t trade for him to be the answer. They traded for him to be the plausible answer, so that they can keep Dak at a more reasonable price — and so that they can afford to re-sign Micah Parsons.

What Jalen Tolbert’s emergence means for Michael Gallup, other Cowboys WRs - Blogging The Boys

Tolbert was a number one option for his college team, but also ran a lot of clear out routes to open things up underneath. Playing with a QB in Prescott that isn’t afraid to show off the arm and throw into tight windows deep, he can find himself on the receiving end of big plays vertically should the Cowboys pass protection consistently hold up. Just how many snaps are available for Tolbert on game days when CeeDee Lamb, Gallup, and Cooks all command a large volume of targets remains to be seen, but with the depth at other positions already being tested before the Cowboys even start the season, it’s great to have a player like Tolbert starting in the high-upside WR4 role. The Cowboys offense hasn’t had any problems starting the season hot in recent years, and now a new play caller and scheme present challenges to adjusting defenses. As defenses prepare for what Dallas is featuring this year, the chances for Tolbert to capitalize on unsuspecting secondaries and show off his speed after the catch increase. The way Tolbert has worked to turn himself into a player that can at very least take the night off from one that would firmly be in this game a year ago is worth celebrating.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton injury: Giants to place rookie WR on IR with torn ACL - Big Blue View

Rookie wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton will be placed on injured by the New York Giants after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets. Ford-Wheaton, an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, was bidding for a spot on the 53-man roster before suffering the injury early in Saturday’s game. During the television broadcast of the Giants’ second preseason game, against the Carolina Panthers, GM Joe Schoen had name-dropped Ford-Wheaton for his special teams potential. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey had also praised Ford-Wheaton’s potential.

Mark Tyler’s Commanders 53-Man Roster Prediction - Hogs Haven

I have zero faith in Logan Thomas, so that’s part of the reason I have us keeping Armah as the fourth TE (or fourth RB - however you want to call it). Alex is versatile and smart, and this staff really likes him. He’s also an excellent special teams guy.

Detroit Lions injury updates: Emmanuel Moseley ‘close’ to returning, Nate Sudfeld has torn ACL - Pride Of Detroit

QB Nate Sudfeld. Sudfeld suffered a leg injury in his first drive of the preseason finale. Campbell was asked if it was an ACL tear, but the Lions coach would not confirm or deny those reports and instead said that the quarterback is currently getting a second opinion on his injury. That said, he didn’t exactly sound optimistic about Sudfeld’s outlook: “Well, if it is the deal with Nate, it’s awful,” Campbell said. “I hate that for him. That’s tough because Nate’s given us everything that he’s had. He came in last year and brought something to us. Somebody we were very comfortable with, enough to sign him back. So I hate that if that’s the way it goes here.” If Sudfeld did suffer a torn ACL, the Lions will likely place him on injured reserve prior to the 53-man roster cutdown deadline, ending his 2023 season. UPDATE: Per Adam Schefter, Sudfeld did indeed tear his ACL.

Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs could have some interest in Carson Wentz - Arrowhead Pride

However, on “SportsCenter,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Wentz’s days as a free agent could be numbered. The former Eagles quaterback has maintained open communication with the Kansas City Chiefs, potentially to serve as Patrick Mahomes’ backup.

USC QB Caleb Williams is already in midseason form - SB Nation

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and USC QB Caleb Williams probably moonlights as a magician when he’s not on the field. The ability to turn plays where nothing is going right into explosive TDs is unparalleled in college football, and in #6 USC’s opening game against San Jose State, Williams was in midseason form. USC was faced with a first and ten from their own 24 yard line. Williams fumbles the snap, and the ball goes behind him. However, this is when the magic happens. Just sit back and watch Williams go to work.

