Eagles News: Jerry Jones reveals the Cowboys had plans to draft Jalen Hurts

Jerry Jones admits Cowboys planned to draft Jalen Hurts despite having Dak Prescott - Sportskeeda

While discussing about the Trey Lance trade, Jones even admitted that the franchise tried to draft Jalen Hurts had he fallen in the draft. Here’s what he said while answering the decision to trade a fourth-round draft pick for Lance: ”I think had we been able to draft him with next year’s four, the kind of talent he was in this draft, like I just told you, two years ago, we were looking at Philadelphia quarterback (Hurts). But looking at him, had he fallen to us there we would have drafted him. It is our plan when we can but it very seldom happens to have someone of high enough quality to be there at the right place with our draft pick. And this one worked and so we’re excited about.”

Eagles roster cuts tracker - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ process of cutting the roster down from 90 to 53 players is underway. Those waived between now and the Tuesday roster deadline will be on waivers until Wednesday at noon ET, so there’s still a non-zero chance the Eagles can trade these players.

Final Eagles 53-man roster prediction - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski project the Birds’ original 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s cut down deadline. Interact with us on social media: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company! (21 or older.) Use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

A look at the Cowboys’ and Giants’ recent trades with the 49ers and Cardinals - PhillyVoice

From the “Was this a good deal for the Cowboys?” perspective, Lance should be an immediate upgrade over current backup Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 as a starter last season but if you watched him play you could pretty easily see that he wasn’t good. The cost of a fourth-round pick isn’t that crazy, and Lance will be cheap, as he’ll count for $940,000 on the Cowboys’ cap in 2023 and $5,310,717 in 2024. Those are very reasonable numbers for a backup that has the physical traits that Lance possesses. Of course, the Niners must really think Lance stinks to trade him to a team they have faced in the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

Roster Prediction - Iggles Blitz

I kept Eli Ricks over Mario Goodrich. Ricks showed more potential this summer and the Eagles do have a pair of aging corners on the outside. There is no natural backup to Maddox, but you should be able to get Goodrich or Josiah Scott on the PS in case they are needed.

Roob’s 10 Observations: What will the Eagles do with Eli Ricks? - NBCSP

2. Justin Evans is proof that the depth chart when training camp starts really doesn’t matter. Evans began camp behind Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown and K’Von Wallace in that battle for the starting safety spot opposite Reid Blankenship, and for much of camp he wasn’t even getting an opportunity with the first defense. But Evans showed up in a big way in the Ravens and Browns preseason games, making the sort of plays we hadn’t seen from him in practice. And since that Browns game, he’s gotten the bulk of the starter reps. I wouldn’t say Evans has a starting spot locked up, but it’s trending that way. And Evans has a decent pedigree. He was a 2nd-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2017 and has started 25 games. After missing three entire seasons – he didn’t play a snap from Dec. 2, 2018 through Sept. 11, 2022 – he came back as a part-time starter with the Saints last year. Evans is a physical guy, strong against the run and a sure tackler. But coverage isn’t his strength, so it will be interesting to see how he’s used and who’s out there on passing downs. Sydney Brown will be the starter when the Eagles feel he’s ready and could have a role early, but two weeks before opening day, it sure looks like Evans is going to get the first crack at the starting spot.

Howie Roseman is the smartest man in Philadelphia sports. The trick is making his genius last. - Inquirer

What Roseman has done, really, is marry two values that are often thought to be in competition but don’t have to be: an adherence to foundational principles and beliefs, and the willingness and need to innovate. For all the rightful praise that the Eagles receive for being forward-thinking in their understanding and use of analytics and Roseman’s finessing of the salary cap, their core football philosophy is as old-school as it gets: Games are won and lost along the offensive and defensive lines. You can cycle through running backs and linebackers. You can survive and even thrive with a decent backup quarterback. But without men who can protect your quarterback and terrorize the other team’s, who allow you to control the line of scrimmage, you’ll go nowhere. That philosophy doesn’t change, and those areas have to be shored up annually, as if the previous season — its successes, its failures — never happened. The challenge is figuring out what the next innovation, the next exploitable area, is.

Spadaro: Brandon Graham reflects on beginning a historic 14th season with Eagles - PE.com

The NFL is all about staying in the moment and looking forward with the goal, of course, of being better tomorrow than you are today. This is the mindset, the ritual. It is what keeps players in their zone with a tight focus that the only thing that is important is what is right in front of them. In the case of defensive end Brandon Graham, there is a moment of, upon being asked, to put what is right in front of him, his 14th season as a Philadelphia Eagle, in some kind of perspective. Graham’s 14th Eagles season ties him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik for the most seasons with the team in franchise history, something of which Graham takes enormous pride. “It is special. It means a lot,” Graham said. “It’s been a lot of work, a lot of people helping me along the way and for me, just learning what is right for my body and then how to work to do what I want to do on the football field. I’m still doing that – working every day and just doing what I can to contribute to this football team.

Dak reflects on Lance trade, says it’s ‘tough’ to see Grier go - ESPN

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not give Prescott a heads-up that a trade was coming and did not speak with the quarterback until before kickoff Saturday. “I can’t say that I necessarily expected [a heads-up], no,” Prescott said. “I understand though that that’s business. I understand that they’re probably on a timeline, they need to get something done. He felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome [Lance] and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have. Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will. So it’s a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there. Plays his ass off, comes in, prepares the right way each and every day.”

Cowboys vs. Raiders stock report: 10 stock ups note Will Grier, Hunter Luepke and more - Blogging The Boys

Stock Up: Will Grier. Will Grier was dealt a difficult hand on Saturday night when the Trey Lance trade happened. The NFL is obviously a business and the Cowboys did what they felt was in the best interest of their team. But it had to have been difficult for Grier to take and what’s more to play an entire preseason game 24 hours later. If it was hard in any way, he sure did not let it show. Grier was exceptional on Saturday night and likely played his way onto an NFL roster somewhere (ideally not with a team we dislike). He truly played like someone looking to leave it all on the field, that is the kind of thing that always hits home with football fans. Cheers to Will Grier. Thank you for giving everything you had. Best of luck!

New York Giants 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out on initial roster? - Big Blue View

Joe Schoen said in early August that Robinson, recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 11 last season, could “probably [be] returning to practice here in a week or so.” Well, here we are in late August at the end of the preseason and that has not happened. I find it difficult to believe Robinson will be ready to contribute in two weeks against the Dallas Cowboys, so I think the Giants leave him on the PUP list to start the season. That means Robinson would miss at least the first four games. It also complicates figuring out the season-opening depth chart at wide receiver.

NFL cuts tracker 2023: Tracking roster moves as teams trim down to 53-man rosters - SB Nation

One of the toughest parts of the NFL schedule is here. Roster cutdowns. Over the next few days all 32 teams will face the challenge of trimming their rosters from 90 players down to 53, ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline (Eastern). With some teams having played their final preseason games over Thursday and Friday night, some of the roster cuts are starting to trickle in. We will be tracking all the roster moves over the next few days, so be sure to come back early and often as your favorite teams finalize their rosters ahead of the NFL season.

TGIFootball #3 - Over/Under team wins - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Stephen Serda are back to highlight their favorite win overs–and the totals they’ll be staying away from this season. Are we buying into the Steelers? (2:58). Our confidence in the Eagles remaining atop the NFC. (11:45). Can Geno do it again for the Seahawks? (18:45). We’re losing confidence in the 49ers. (25:54). The Saints could surprise in a weak division. (35:31)

