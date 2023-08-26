 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles roster cuts tracker

The Eagles have started making cuts from their 90-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man deadline.

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ process of cutting the roster down from 90 to 53 players is underway.

Those waived between now and the Tuesday roster deadline will be on waivers until Wednesday at noon ET, so there’s still a non-zero chance the Eagles can trade these players.

For more than one reason it’s not surprising the Eagles would start making their cuts before the final preseason games play out. Head coach Nick Sirianni has talked about the importance of having those difficult discussions with players, and feels he owes them each the respect of delivering the news in person.

Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to get their 90-man rosters down to 53.

(We’ll continue to update as more cuts are announced.)

EAGLES ROSTER CUTS TRACKER

