The Philadelphia Eagles‘ process of cutting the roster down from 90 to 53 players is underway.

Those waived between now and the Tuesday roster deadline will be on waivers until Wednesday at noon ET, so there’s still a non-zero chance the Eagles can trade these players.

Waiver priority creates a pecking order (Ex: the Panthers have ninth priority so they are behind eight teams). So if a contender, for instance, has a need at punter or kicker or third-string QB and they want to jump the line, they can trade for a waiver player before he hits. https://t.co/322JfsJmUr — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 26, 2023

For more than one reason it’s not surprising the Eagles would start making their cuts before the final preseason games play out. Head coach Nick Sirianni has talked about the importance of having those difficult discussions with players, and feels he owes them each the respect of delivering the news in person.

Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to get their 90-man rosters down to 53.

(We’ll continue to update as more cuts are announced.)

EAGLES ROSTER CUTS TRACKER

WR Deon Cain (source)

C Cameron Tom* (source)

OL Dennis Kelly* (source)

OL Brett Toth* (source)

OL Josh Andrews* (source)

WR Johnny King (source)

OL Tyrese Robinson (source)

QB Ian Book (source)

TE Tyree Jackson (source)

TE Dan Arnold* (source)

*Vested veterans are not subject to the waiver wire.