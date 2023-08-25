Eagles News: Marcus Mariota in danger of being cut?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 NFL roster bubble: Trey Lance, Marcus Mariota among notable players who could be traded or cut - NFL.com

MARCUS MARIOTA: Who says the backup quarterback is the most popular man in town? That doesn’t appear to be the case in Philadelphia, where Jalen Hurts is adored but his prospective backup has become the focus of consternation this preseason. Mariota initially appeared to be a smart addition as Hurts’ backup this offseason, despite his controversial departure from Atlanta. But after two lackluster preseason outings and a series of rough camp reports, Mariota’s job feels at risk. Part of that has to do with the work of impressive sixth-round rookie Tanner McKee, who is stating his case of the QB2 job. The Eagles signed Mariota to a $5 million contract, although they’d incur a 2023 salary-cap hit of about $1.9 million if they cut him, according to Over The Cap. Not exactly small potatoes, but getting the backup-QB spot right is what matters most in a season where the Eagles believe they can vie for a Super Bowl title. After all, they weathered Hurts’ two-game absence last season and nearly won it all. If the coaches aren’t confident in Mariota, this should not be a financially motivated decision; they should trust their instincts and just cut him.

Eagles vs. Colts: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

McKee had another strong showing, once again displaying his accuracy and ability to complete throws in tight windows. He completed 15 of 27 for 139 yards, averaging 5.1 yard a completion in the first half. He was sacked twice, one that was not his fault and a second time that was, when he was pulled down from behind.

Eye on the Enemy #149: Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop on his NFL Preview cover story on Jalen Hurts - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talks with Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop on his NFL Preview cover story on Jalen Hurts. Later in the show Stolnis shares his thoughts on a Jonathan Taylor trade, the possibility of Marcus Mariota getting cut and the Cardinals decision to hand the Giants a pretty good player for nothing.

Will Marcus Mariota make the team in Philadelphia? - PFT

What happens if they tell him he’ll be No. 3 behind McKee? Will he walk away, like he did in 2022? This time around, he’d owe the Eagles most if not all of the $3.5 million signing bonus he was paid when he agreed to terms with the Eagles. Four days from the deadline for trimming the roster to 53, the Eagles might have some tough decisions to make regarding Mariota. Will he be No. 2? If not, will he even be on the team?

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Colts preseason game - PhillyVoice

5) The ‘Shortball’ Award: Arryn Siposs. One of Siposs’ punts traveled 31 yards in the air. I mean... that’s just not acceptable. He punted one ball that went 49 yards and it felt like he hit a bomb. The Eagles can’t really go into another season with Siposs as the punter. I mean... right?

Preseason In The Books - Iggles Blitz

TE Tyree Jackson is the player who impressed me the most. He was 3-31, but numbers aside, I liked the way he looked. Jackson ran good routes. He was getting open. His combination of size and speed is impressive. He’s healthy and played with confidence. I think he might force the Eagles to keep 4 TEs. Rookie LB Ben VanSumeren had a busy night. He was in on 17 tackles. He played hard and showed good athleticism. I just don’t think he showed enough to make the roster. He’s still a project. You want him on the practice squad. If he’s cut and gets claimed, you can live with that. Interesting player, but not a guy who was so good you have to find a way to keep him.

Eagles’ Maddox-Williams lives out dream in front of family, friends - NBCSP

Tyreek Maddox-Williams started walking toward the exit of the Eagles’ locker room at the Linc when he paused, lifted his hands and gave a puzzled look. “How do I get to where my family is?” he asked. Maddox-Williams, 27, is a local kid. He went to Timber Creek in South Jersey and then to Rutgers and he had been to Lincoln Financial Field before. Just never as a player. So after his incredible night on Thursday in the Eagles’ preseason finale, all he wanted to do was find his family. When he finally got directions, he was off on his way. He probably floated the rest of the way there. Because Maddox-Williams had quite a night in front of the home crowd. Even though he didn’t sign with the Eagles until Saturday, the linebacker put out some great tape five days later. He had 7 tackles, 2 pass breakups and a tackle for loss. But the real highlight was a fourth-quarter interception that he returned 42 yards. “It’s amazing,” Maddox-Williams said. “I’m just honored to be able to get this opportunity from God. You don’t get to come back home and be able to do it in front of your family. It’s a blessing.”

How all 259 NFL draft picks have looked in the preseason - ESPN+

Round 1 (No. 30): Nolan Smith, OLB. Smith has been one of training camp’s biggest standouts. He is lightning-quick around the edge and has the motor to consistently finish plays. Injuries have sidelined Haason Reddick for much of the summer, allowing Smith to get a bunch of reps with the first-team defense. He is on track to be a part of defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s rotation right away. “Man, the kid is a sponge,” Desai said. “He asks questions, he’s watching, he’s learning. He’s another guy who has been having a good camp.”

Ranking the Eagles’ summer performances, from Reed Blankenship to Ian Book - The Athletic

Disappointed, role still the same: 63. Nakobe Dean — The shoulder injury that kept him out a week-plus is not a red flag on its own, but it brought to the forefront the injury concerns entering the draft about a linebacker of his size. Dean will still be Philadelphia’s top linebacker, and his forced fumble in the second preseason game was a flash of his upside. But the team has to feel a little worse about him now than it did a month ago.

Spadaro: Fred Johnson could be another polished gem from Jeff Stoutland - PE.com

Johnson came into Training Camp as a long, long, long shot to make the roster for most observers, but he’s been solid from the start. Stoutland coached to Johnson’s strengths, and Johnson reciprocated by locking in and having the best summer of his career. “What’s the best thing that is going to work for your skill set? That’s what Stout had me doing,” Johnson said. “I’ve got long arms and can keep defenders away from me. Run blocking, I block good angles and just play physical football and then in pass protection play smart football. “It’s worked hand in hand.” Johnson has played left tackle throughout the summer and adds quality depth to the position. He remains a work in progress and knows, deep in his mind, that there is much, much more inside of him. When you’re around the best offensive line in the NFL, you play your best football. That’s the expectation. That is what Johnson is doing.

Every year we overrate the idea of teams stealing a player the Cowboys cut - Blogging The Boys

One of the reactions you’ll hear as you discuss some of these difficult potential moves, particularly with promising young players is that “there’s no way that guy gets through waivers and gets to the practice squad.” Exciting players like Isaiah Land, Hunter Leopke, T.J. Bass, Jalen Brooks, Marquese Bell, and Juanyeh Thomas are all players who could fall victim to the outrageous levels of depth the Cowboys possess across the board. But as fans, before we panic about the idea of the Cowboys carrying only three running backs, or nine offensive linemen, we need to remember, that pretty much every team in the NFL has a young running back, offensive lineman, safety, etc. that they really like.

Isaiah Simmons trade grades: How did the Giants do in deal with Cardinals? - Big Blue View

New York Giants’ fans appear to be ecstatic about the team’s acquisition of linebacker Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals. Seventy-seven percent (5,354) of 6,988 voters in our poll gave the trade an ‘A’.

There’s less optimism that Terry McLaurin will be available Week 1 - Hogs Haven

There was optimism that McLaurin would be available for Washington’s home season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10th, but a new report from Adam Schefter throws some doubt on that target date. Turf toe injuries are difficult for wide receivers, and the severity of the injury plays a major factor in recovery time.

Texans sign punter Ty Zentner with Cameron Johnston sidelined with calf injury, release Darius Phillips, Jacky Chen - Click 2 Houston

The Texans signed former Philadelphia Eagles punter Ty Zentner due to regular punter Cameron Johnston being sidelined with a calf injury, according to a league source.

Comparing every Trump defendant to NFL players based on size - SB Nation

Ain’t no way in hell. There is absolutely ZERO chance that Donald J. Trump is the same size as Derek Carr. Unlike the rest of the crew, Trump was allowed to self-report his own measurables based off his driver’s license. I don’t care if you wasted your money on Trump NFTs with him dressed like Hulk Hogan taking a bite out of a live horse, you know this is bullshit. Just take a look at Trump compared to Carr in golfing attire, and tell me if these are the same dude.

TGIFootball #3 - Over/Under team wins - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa, Brandon Lee Gowton, and Stephen Serda are back to highlight their favorite win overs–and the totals they’ll be staying away from this season. Are we buying into the Steelers? (2:58). Our confidence in the Eagles remaining atop the NFC. (11:45). Can Geno do it again for the Seahawks? (18:45). We’re losing confidence in the 49ers. (25:54). The Saints could surprise in a weak division. (35:31).

