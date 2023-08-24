Eagles vs. Colts game updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Indianapolis Colts for their 2023 NFL preseason finale on Thursday night.

It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out in tonight’s game given how their joint practice ended earlier in the week. Jason Kelce laying out Zaire Franklin resulting in a sideline clearing brawl wasn’t exactly the team’s plan, but Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott both appreciated a teammate sticking up for another. Still, you’d imagine that tempers will be quick to flare in Thursday’s game as a result.

Marcus Mariota is expected to be the starting QB and to play for one series. Tanner McKee will step in after that and take a bulk of the snaps before Ian Book gets a chance to show what he’s got. Book was clearly QB4 after the first preseason game, and didn’t get any opportunities to play last week against the Browns. This will be a big night for the QBs looking to make the roster.

It’ll be an important game for all the guys trying to make the roster — whether it’s the Eagles’ roster or elsewhere. There has been a lot of potential with Philly’s depth, but also some obvious weak areas.

Which bubble player do you think makes the roster? Sound off in the comments!

