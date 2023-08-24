Eagles News: Top players to watch in Philadelphia’s final preseason game

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Five players to watch in the Eagles-Colts preseason game - PhillyVoice

5) CB Eli Ricks: Ricks had a big game during the first preseason matchup against the Ravens, when he had a pick six along with several other pass breakups. Otherwise, he has had a pretty quiet camp. Ricks is in a tough spot because the Eagles have four locks at outside corner in Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, and Kelee Ringo. They also have one lock in the slot in Maddox, and they’d probably like to keep a backup in the slot, like Goodrich. If Ricks is going to crack the roster, the Eagles would probably have to keep seven corners. That’s not totally out of the question, but it might require Ricks to have a second standout performance that demands that the Eagles keep him.

The Fringe Bowl - Iggles Blitz

Justin Evans – Evans has been getting reps with the starters in some practices. I don’t really understand that. He is talented, but I haven’t been impressed by his showing in the preseason games. He’s made coverage mistakes in each game. I don’t see a lot of upside with him. Evans is physical. He will hit and tackle. The coaches like something about him so a good game could help him win a roster spot. He’s actually somehow in the running to start.

Trading for a running back? In this economy??? - BGN

Insider for something called NFL Analysis Network, Evan Massey has a “source” that says the Eagles are “among the most aggressive” teams pursuing a trade with Indianapolis for Taylor. I don’t believe this rumor for a second and the next time Massey scoops the rest of the NFL beat for a juicy tidbit like this will be the first. His gambit of just posting things to rile people (read: me) up has worked though. See, I am a life-long Eagles fan. I was born in Philadelphia and raised in the suburbs...but then I attended college at the University of Wisconsin and do you know who used to play running back there? Jonathan freaking Taylor! I have ALWAYS wanted a star Badger to end up being a star on the Eagles.

The EPA Podcast #30: Final 53-man roster projections - BGN Radio

Shane Haff and Victor Williams go position by position and share their thoughts on who will make the final roster and who won’t make the cut.

Top nine NFL offenses in 2023: AFC well represented in rankings, but surprise NFC team earns No. 1 spot - NFL.com

4) Jalen Hurts is a special runner, thrower and — above all — leader. Last year’s breakout season, when Hurts finished as the MVP runner-up and nearly bested Patrick Mahomes with a spectacular effort in the Super Bowl, was just the beginning. Given the way Hurts goes about his business — and given the talent flanking him in Philadelphia — this is a rocket ship soaring to the stars. All aboard! General manager Howie Roseman has absolutely set up his young quarterback for success. Philadelphia boasts the best offensive line in football. The Eagles also have an argument for the best receiving duo (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith), as well as a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end (Dallas Goedert). The offense lost 1,200-yard rusher Miles Sanders in free agency, but the Eagles should be just fine in the backfield, possessing a bevy of capable options that includes Philly native D’Andre Swift. I loved that draft-weekend move from “Trader Howie.”

Roob’s 10 Eagles Observations: A revealing Jalen Hurts passing stat - NBCSP

I know a lot of people want to keep Joseph Ngata on the 53 instead of Britain Covey and have someone else return punts – maybe Olamide Zaccheus. And Ngata has had a strong camp and has more upside as a receiver than Covey. But your fifth WR probably won’t get on the field on offense barring a series of injury disasters. So that guy has to contribute on special teams. Ngata didn’t play special teams in the preseason opener vs. the Ravens and then played six snaps against the Browns. Covey is a better punt returner than he gets credit for. He finished his rookie year with a 9.3 average, which is about average (8.9 was NFL average in 2022). But from Week 5 on, Covey averaged 11.1, which was 7th-highest (minimum one return per team game). And then the 35-yarder in the Super Bowl. Including the postseason, he averaged 11.7 the last 15 games of the season. Covey is too valuable to release. Now, he has been out since suffering a hamstring injury on Aug. 10, although he looks close to returning. But if he’s not back at practice next week, then that’s a problem. But if he’s healthy, he’s on the 53.

Most impressive backups from NFL preseason Week 2: All 32 teams - PFF

NOLAN SMITH: Philadelphia’s first-round pick earned a 33.4 run-defense grade in Week 1 against the Ravens, but he made up for it against the Browns, finishing the day with a run-defense grade of 90.0. Smith was on the field for eight run-defense snaps and did not receive a single downgrade, while he also made a tackle five yards in the backfield.

Spadaro: What did we learn about the Eagles this summer? - PE.com

4. There is still some sorting out to be done in terms of the depth chart, but one thing was clear in the safety room: Reed Blankenship has made a jump from Year 1 to Year 2 of his NFL career. A year ago, he was preparing for his third preseason game, very much on the roster bubble. Now, Blankenship has not played in the preseason and, if that means what everyone thinks it means, is in line to be a starter in the deep secondary for Sean Desai’s defense. Shows what hard work, preparation, and absorbing learning lessons every day means.

2024 NFL mock draft: Matt Miller’s preseason Round 1 predictions - ESPN+

31. Philadelphia Eagles. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington. You might think our mock draft strategy for the Eagles is finding a Georgia defender to fall into their laps, but alas, there are no more Round 1-caliber Bulldogs left on the board. But that doesn’t mean we’re going away from their blueprint of building the trenches in the early rounds. Trice has ideal upfield quickness and burst to fit as the team’s future replacement for Brandon Graham or Derek Barnett. This is a defense that uses a ton of bodies up front, and Trice’s pass-rush tools would be valuable here. With nine sacks last season, he is among the most talented and productive pass-rushers returning to college. The 6-4, 267-pounder has the three-down skills the Eagles would love to have next to Jalen Carter for the long haul.

Report: Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams arrested on controlled substance, weapons charge - Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday on controlled substance and weapons charges, according to a report released Wednesday by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

TRADE! Giants acquire Isaiah Simmons from Arizona Cardinals - Big Blue View

The New York Giants have acquired multi-position defender Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, per a report from Adam Schefter. Simmons was drafted No. 8 overall by Arizona in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 238-pound 25-year-old started 37 of 50 games for the Cardinals. In 2022, he had a career high in sacks (4.0) and added 99 tackles. He had 105 tackles in 2021. Simmons, though, has never really had the impact that might have been expected. Coming out of Clemson with a diverse skill set, Simmons was looked as a defensive chess piece. The Cardinals never really seemed to settle on a position for him.

Ron Rivera Presser: We’re comfortable and confident with Sam Howell as the starting QB - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera spoke to the media before the Washington Commanders returned to practice in Ashburn. He gave injury updates on several players including Terry McLaurin, Chase Young, and Logan Thomas. Rivera also talked about the frustrations he, and the team, have had in trying to find a franchise QB. Sam Howell is his fourth Week 1 starter in 4 years, but he is comfortable and confident with him under center.

Every NFL QB as early 2000’s pop-punk songs - SB Nation

