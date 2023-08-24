Eagles vs. Colts preseason watching guide

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Indianapolis Colts for the preseason finale on Thursday night, in what should be an emotionally charged game for several reasons. Not only is this the final opportunity for a lot of young depth players to make a case for a roster spot — either in Philly or elsewhere —, but it’s also the first meeting of these teams since their joint practice on Tuesday blew up into a full on brawl.

For what it’s worth, Jason Kelce took accountability for what he called a “cheap shot” on Zaire Franklin, but some of his Eagles’ teammates expressed appreciation for the veteran having their back. Still, practice was cut short after the melee, and Thursday’s game will see them meet back on the field. (Of course, not Kelce and Franklin, because the Eagles center almost assuredly will see no playing time.)

Kelce mentioned that the Colts brought a lot of intensity to their joint practices earlier in the week, so you can imagine that some of that will spill over into the game. The Eagles’ second and third string guys have looked pretty impressive, except for maybe QB2, but overall there should be some good matchups in the team’s final chance for evaluation before roster cuts.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP

Online Streaming

Amazon Prime Video | FuboTV | NFL+

The Eagles are underdogs in their preseason finale.

Indianapolis Colts: -4.5 (-205)

Philadelphia Eagles: +4.5 (+170)

Over/under: 38

Eagles 2023 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - at Baltimore Ravens (Aug. 12, 7:00 PM ET, NFL Network)

Week 2 - vs. Cleveland Browns (Aug. 17, 7:30 PM ET, NFL Network)

Week 3 - vs. Indianapolis Colts (Aug. 24, 8:00 PM ET, Amazon Prime)

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)