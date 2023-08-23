Eagles sign WR Freddie Swain ahead of their preseason finale

With just over 24 hours before their final preseason game, the Eagles announced that they signed WR Freddie Swain to the roster.

Eagles have signed WR Freddie Swain. pic.twitter.com/64i6mArpKC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2023

Miami put Swain on IR just last week, a day before releasing him, for a hamstring injury.

The Eagles have already taken a hit to the wide receiver position the past few weeks, and in addition to losing Tyrie Cleveland to a concussion and neck injury, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward, and Olamide Zaccheaus have all dealt with injuries. Swain’s experience at least adds some potential depth to a needy room — when he’s healthy.

Swain was drafted by the Seahawks in 2020, and played in all games his first and second season. He recorded 38 receptions on 61 targets for 502 yards and six touchdowns. The WR averaged an impressive 13.2 yards per catch, but also contributed on special teams as a punt returner his rookie season and a kick returner in Year 2.

Still, Swain didn’t make Seattle’s 53-man roster in 2022 and ended up bouncing from the Dolphins to the Broncos, and then back to the Dolphins, since then.