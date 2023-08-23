Let’s see how some former Eagles have fared so far this preseason

There are now nearly 70 former Eagles spread throughout the rest of the NFL, but that number is sure to go down a bit once teams make their final 53-man roster cuts. Still, for now, here’s a look at how some Philly alumni have been handling the preseason, and some injury updates, as well.

(Not every former Eagles player is listed or detailed because a lot of starters don’t play in the preseason, and some guys haven’t really done a whole lot to stand out.)

Zach Ertz is cleared for Week 1

The former Eagles’ tight end played in 10 games in 2022 before tearing both his ACL and MCL and missing the rest of the season for the Cardinals. He was a more reliable target for Kyler Murray in his one and half seasons with Arizona, and his injury certainly didn’t help an already declining offense last year.

Almost nine months after tearing his ACL and MCL, #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, source says. The three-time Pro Bowler was on pace for 86 catches, 745 yards and 8 TDs before injuring his knee in Week 10. pic.twitter.com/r3QjvQuF5j — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 14, 2023

In addition to Ertz, not only is Jonathan Gannon the Cardinals’ head coach, but the team boasts a lot of Philly alumni, including Andre Chachere, Corey Clement, Zach Pascal, Noah Togiai, and Kyzir White. You’d imagine that Chachere and White are familiar with Gannon’s defense and will make the final 53-man roster. The three other former Eagles on offense have all seen playing time in the first two preseason games.

Matt Barkley’s no good, very bad, night

Quarterback Matt Barkley had a really rough night for the Bills in their second preseason game against the Steelers. Not only did Barkley throw three interceptions, give up a fumble, and finish with a 43.4 QB rating, but he also suffered an elbow injury.

QB Matt Barkley injured his elbow on the fumble in the third quarter, he told me. He gave a "we'll see" later when asked about the outlook of the injury. https://t.co/TXDPiWBJc9 — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 20, 2023

Other former Eagles QBs

With a battle (among the fans) for who should be QB2 in Philly — Marcus Mariota or Tanner McKee — here’s a look at some of the other Eagles alumni at the position.

Nate Sudfeld had a pretty mediocre game for the Lions against the Jaguars — and his former head coach Doug Pederson — finishing the game with 9-of-18 attempts completed for 80 yards and one touchdown, along with one interception, and a 57.6 QB rating.

Gardner Minshew had a much better showing for the Colts against the Bears in the second preseason game. He completed 13-of-15 attempts for 107 yards and a touchdown, finishing the day with a 118.6 QB rating. It should be noted that Minshew is still with former Eagles OC Shane Steichen, so you’d have to imagine that familiarity is helping his transition to a new team.

Nick Mullens has been a pretty solid QB for the Vikings so far this preseason. In their most recent matchup, the QB completed 13-of-23 passes for 151 yards. He didn’t get the team into the endzone, but overall has been making some good decisions with the ball, and will make a fine backup for Kirk Cousins.

Former Eagles WRs competing in ATL

Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside have had different journey’s the past couple years, but this offseason they both landed in Atlanta, and are now competing for a Falcons’ roster spot.

"I've been saying it since I got here. There are no free lunches."



That's the mindset Mack Hollins brings into every workday. Why is has permeated throughout the WR room to help foster a competitive-as-heck position group battling for spots each day.https://t.co/8PfdYUBH6d — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) August 21, 2023

Hollins has had a lot of success the past two years, specifically. For the Dolphins and then the Raiders, he made big, impactful plays and saw his snap count and targets increase. Arcega-Whiteside was traded by the Eagles last year and didn’t do much with the Seahawks.

JJAW did have an impressive performance in the Falcons’ second preseason game, nabbing both of the two passes thrown his way, including one for 27 yards. Similarly, the WR had a 20 yard catch in the first preseason game of the year, showing his big-play potential. Consistency is what he’s going to have to prove to earn one of those final 53 roster spots.

T.Y. McGill gets a sack for the 49ers

49ers DT TY McGill (on his 7th team) hitting a swipe-rip for the HQ sack against a quality starting LG...#kocurek pic.twitter.com/31d9yKBQti — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 21, 2023

Injury news and updates

Miles Sanders has missed the past couple weeks of training camp with the Panthers as he dealt with a groin injury. Despite being sidelined, he seems confident he’ll be ready to go in Week 1.

has missed the past couple weeks of training camp with the Panthers as he dealt with a groin injury. Despite being sidelined, he seems confident he’ll be ready to go in Week 1. The Colts placed Genard Avery on IR. The linebacker will undergo knee surgery.

on IR. The linebacker will undergo knee surgery. Texans’ DT Hassan Ridgeway did not practice early in the week due to an arm injury.

did not practice early in the week due to an arm injury. Steelers OL Nate Herbig didn’t practice on Tuesday as he deals with a shoulder injury.

Other notables

DeAndre Carter is still a special teams ace, claiming a 30-yard kick return and a 31-yard punt return for the Raiders against the Rams in the second preseason game. He also had one offensive catch for nine yards.

is still a special teams ace, claiming a 30-yard kick return and a 31-yard punt return for the Raiders against the Rams in the second preseason game. He also had one offensive catch for nine yards. The Dolphins offense is still getting a big lift from RB Raheem Mostert, who finished their preseason game against the Texans with six carries for 30 yards and a touchdown. Former Eagles WR River Cracraft only had one catch for Miami that game, but it was for 21 yards.

Mostert bounces it outside for an easy touchdown.



As bad as the Dolphins offense started, they just finished off a 90+ yard drive with a TD. Finding a rhythm. pic.twitter.com/7YhKKBNYcK — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookSN) August 19, 2023

Vikings’ WR Jalen Reagor didn’t have a great game against the Titans, pulling in just two of five targets for 10 yards on the night.

didn’t have a great game against the Titans, pulling in just two of five targets for 10 yards on the night. Safety Elijah Riley had a big game for the Steelers, finishing the game with four total tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception in the redzone off a deflected pass. Chandon Sullivan, another Philly alumnus, also had an interception for Pittsburgh this week.