Eagles Reacts Survey: Who should be the Eagles QB2?

One of the highlights from the Eagles first preseason game against the Ravens, was how surprisingly efficient rookie QB Tanner McKee was running the offense.

One of the more notable things to come out of the Eagles’ second preseason game against the Browns, was how surprisingly inefficient veteran QB Marcus Mariota was for the entire first half.

Eagles’ offensive coordinator Brian Johnson spoke after the Browns game and stood behind Mariota as the backup quarterback. He acknowledged that they were pleased with McKee’s development and how he played both weeks, but the job of QB2 was still Mariota’s.

But, should it be?

McKee’s performances in both preseason games thus far have been pretty consistent. If anything, he narrowly improved in his second performance, going from an average of 7.4 yards per throw, to an average of 8.2 yards per throw. And thanks to a touchdown pass, the rookie’s QB rating skyrocketed from 74.6 to 100.9.

Mariota, however, seemed to fall off in between preseason contests, dropping from a 63.6 completion percentage, to 52.9 — he could not connect most of the night. He also dropped from a 77.1 QB rating in the first preseason game, to 42.8 against the Browns.

Who do you think should be named the backup QB to Jalen Hurts for the Eagles? And if it’s neither McKee, nor Mariota, who do you think should get the job?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.