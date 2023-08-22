Jalen Hurts will lead the Eagles back to the promised land

Jalen Hurts is everywhere right now.

He’s on the cover of the Sports Illustrated 2023 NFL Preview issue, he’s starring in a new Hulu commercial that will surely run multiple times a game all fall, he has an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, and now we all wait with baited breath to see if he’ll start doing Campbell’s Chunky Soup spots too.

The Kelly Green men’s version of his No. 1 jersey is sold out in every size on the Eagles website and isn’t even available to order again yet. There are three sizes left in women’s cut (won’t ship until Sept. 29) and all youth sizes are available (won’t ship until Sept. 8) so it’s pretty clear that it will be the “must have” holiday gift in the Delaware Valley this December.

Hurts is an ascendant superstar in the NFL and his runner-up performances last year, in the MVP race and in the Super Bowl, seem like only the beginning of a long and decorated career. It makes sense that his (extremely handsome) face would be plastered all over the place leading up to the new season!

But, as the SI story explains well, there is much more to Hurts than meets the eye.

Jalen Hurts has a master plan to bring Philadelphia another Lombardi Trophy



The Eagles quarterback stars on the cover of SI's 2023 NFL preview: https://t.co/Ei4XPHafsT pic.twitter.com/Jtia28N3Ey — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2023

I’m not going to waste your time, or mine, by summarizing Greg Bishop’s article (which you should read in its entirety if you haven’t already) but I am going to highlight one of the key points that I think make Hurts highly likely to bring another Super Bowl parade to Broad Street.

In a turn of phrase that’ll probably be on green t-shirts by the time I finish writing this sentence, Hurts displayed his competitive desire and self-assuredness with three simple words. “You’re fucking right.” From the SI piece:

He didn’t lose the Eagles anything. But he did convey accountability, status, leadership—gains. And that application of the concept that defines him showed that he’s not always robotic, that he might memorize speeches and shape itineraries but he also can adapt, reading rooms to formulate plans in real time. That night, an Eagles staffer approached. “Bro, you’re a big reason we got here, and you’re a big reason we’re gonna get back, and we’re gonna finish this thing.” Hurts made direct eye contact, pupils ablaze, posture impossibly upright. He needed only three words to define the Eagles’ upcoming season. “You’re f---ing right.”

Hours after the biggest defeat of his football-playing career, Hurts was already laser-focused on getting right back to where he was...but winning. All athletes are wired differently than us civilians, but I don’t know how many are losing the Super Bowl and before sunrise the next day confidently proclaiming that he’ll get the job done the next time.

I, for one, didn’t think I could enjoy Hurts any more than I already did...until reading that. He’s an absolute maniac in all of the best ways and is the perfect man to lead the Eagles back to the mountaintop.

The article continually notes how meticulous Hurts is in everything he does. From travel itineraries to game prep, Hurts leaves nothing to chance and no stone unturned in order to accomplish his goals. I don’t know what this upcoming season holds for the Birds, but I do know it would be foolish to bet against Hurts to get the job done.