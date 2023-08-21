Eagles News: Lane Johnson says Jalen Carter is like a bigger Geno Atkins

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Carter draws high praise from Eagles teammates - PhillyVoice

“He’s the guy if you’re playing high, he’ll get the best of you. He plays very low. He’s very strong and he’s very quick, lateral quickness. He’s made a lot of people look silly in camp so far,” Johnson continued on about Carter. “I’ve been very impressed with him from Day 1. I think he has tremendous talent, tremendous ability and he plays hard every down.” How about a comparison for the former Georgia Bulldog pegged as the next great defensive tackle in the NFL? “He’s kind of similar to [Javon] Hargrave,” Johnson said. “His pass rush ability. I’m trying to think of somebody inside. He’s bigger than a Geno Atkins, but pretty twitchy, man. He’s 6’3”, 320, he’s like a bigger Geno, I would say, but, yeah, man, he’s impressive. He’s impressed me.” The Eagles’ other starting offensive tackle has been taking note of Carter in camp, too.

Look at the Rooks - Iggles Blitz

That play got the attention of everyone watching practice. It was a “wow” moment. Rookies don’t overwhelm Pro Bowl linemen like that too often. Carter has huge potential. His issue right now is consistency. He’s kind of like Kyle Schwarber right now. The home runs are great, but the strikeouts need to go down. Still, the key is that Carter has shown the talent that got him drafted so high. When he’s on, he looks like the real deal. I don’t know if he’ll start, but he will be a key role player at the least.

Carter pinpoints the area he’s improved most in training camp - NBCSP

The biggest area of improvement this summer? Carter didn’t hesitate to come up with an answer. “My strength,” Carter said. “Just firing off the ball and using my strength first. Coming out of college, I was using a lot of finesse and all that. Now, I’m bringing it back to my strength and my power.” It’s clear that Carter can beat offensive linemen in a few different ways but working with defensive line coach Tracy Rocker has helped as he tries to hone his craft. This is just one example of that maturation process. Carter explained why going with strength first works for him. “Because you use strength and then you surprise them with finesse,” he said. “And now they don’t know what’s coming next.”

10 thoughts on the Eagles’ first two preseason games - BGN

This does not surprise me. In a 2021 45-0 win against Georgia Tech, he gave some of the most devastating trash talk I’ve ever heard. “Literally at one point in the game, this is the weirdest trash talk I’ve ever heard in my life, I wanna say it was No. 88 (Jalen Carter), he said the strangest thing to me. He just looked at me and was like, ‘Y’all are so unprepared.’ I was like, ‘Huh?’ Y’all are so unprepared? All the things he could have said at this point in the game, it’s like 45-0 and he’s like ‘Y’all are so unprepared.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Y’all just don’t like know what’s going on,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t.’” “You are not prepared. You do not know what is going on.” Ouch. There’s no comeback from that.

Eagles training camp Day 14 recap - BGN Radio

Jimmy Kempski run through his biggest takeaways from the Birds fourteenth day of training camp on Sunday.

NFL preseason Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN+

2. Philadelphia Eagles. Post-draft ranking: 3. On the hot seat: ST coach Michael Clay. Special teams was the weakest of Philadelphia’s three units last season. There were a number of notable miscues, none bigger than an errant punt during Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs that led to a pivotal 65-yard Kadarius Toney return in the fourth quarter. Clay reportedly received a contract extension this offseason, but his group needs to perform in order to ensure his job security moving forward.

NFL stadium rankings: All 30 NFL venues from best to worst - The Athletic

15. Lincoln Financial Field. The home of the Eagles since 2003 fell six spots from our previous ranking. “This season is the 20th anniversary of Lincoln Financial Field, so what was once considered state-of-the-art is now considered more industry standard,” Eagles reporter Zach Berman wrote. “That makes the ranking reasonable enough when considering some of the new facilities that opened in recent years and the sentimental value attached to some of the iconic venues. The Eagles have made upgrades to the stadium in recent years and it’s still a fun place for fans to watch a game — if you’re wearing green, that is. Its proximity to major highways make it an easy stadium for commuters, and the surrounding parking lots provide a robust tailgate scene.”

Eagles mourn the passing of Hall of Fame LB Maxie Baughan - PE.com

The Philadelphia Eagles are saddened to announce that former linebacker and member of the franchise’s Hall of Fame Maxie Baughan passed away on Saturday, August 19 of natural causes in Ithaca, New York, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dianne; three children – Max (wife Jenn), Mark (wife Carolyn), Matt (wife Kelly); and eight grandchildren (Christopher, Connor, Charlie, Hunter, Hailey, Natalie, Cal, Heather). “On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles family, I am saddened to learn of the passing of Maxie Baughan, one of our team’s all-time greats,” Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said. “A member of the 1960 NFL Championship team as a rookie, he went on to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors during his career while playing a tough, hardnosed style of football. Maxie’s induction into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015 solidified his legacy and recognized his contributions to the team. Our hearts are with his wife, Dianne, and all Maxie’s family and friends as they mourn his passing.”

Eagles cut Greedy Williams, Giants cut his brother Rodarius Williams - PFT

It’s a rough day for the Williams family, as brothers Greedy Williams and Rodarius Williams both were cut today. The Eagles announced they cut Greedy Williams on Saturday morning. A few hours later, Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that they cut Rodarius Williams.

Cowboys free agent options at linebacker following season-ending injury to DeMarvion Overshown - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys could decide to take a look at a familiar face in free agent Anthony Barr. Barr played 14 games for the Cowboys in 2022, starting 10 of them. He had 58 tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and registered a sack. At the age of 31, Barr is far from his prime and was not the most consistent when it came to coverage last season for the Cowboys. While he was impactful against the run, Barr had his struggles when it came to his coverage. While some Cowboys fans may not have been impressed with Barr’s play for the Cowboys last season, it is a fair option for the Cowboys to consider. He knows Dan Quinn’s system in Dallas, and is a veteran of the game who can provide depth at the position.

‘Things I think’: Daniel Jones-Darren Waller connection didn’t happen by accident - Big Blue View

It certainly didn’t happen by accident. Or in front of the cameras. “A lot of reps. A lot of reps that take place since April with OTA’s and then throwing sessions that nobody else was at except us and a couple of receivers,” Waller said. “Just continuing to get reps in, knowing where each other is – the timing we want. Where we expect each other to be, where I expect the ball to be, where he expects me to be when he releases something, so just a lot of time on task.” Is it fair to expect a 1,000-yard receiving season, which would be Waller’s first since 2020? I don’t know about that. The Giants have a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game, and Saquon Barkley to hand the rock to. I do know Waller’s presence on the field changes everything about the Giants’ passing attack.

Washington Commanders fan confidence is flying high for the team, but not so much for the offensive line - Hogs Haven

The premier free agent move by the Commanders in March was signing new right tackle Andrew Wylie from the Chiefs to a 3-year, $24m contract. The team is banking heavily on the ability of the 29-year-old to help solidify the team’s offensive line. Wylie began his NFL career playing left guard, but transitioned to right tackle in 2021-22, and played that position for the super bowl champions for 20 games last season, including the victory over the Eagles in the February championship game. He has reportedly struggled at times in training camp, and he looked absolutely horrible on a few plays against the Browns last week when he was called for 2 holding penalties — with one occurring in the end zone, resulting in a 2-point safety for the Browns.

Snoop Dogg, Roger Goodell, and Will Ferrell want Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to stop cooking his secondary - SB Nation

On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks posted a video of head coach Pete Carroll playing quarterback at practice. The video quickly went viral, as it showed the veteran HC connecting on more than a few passes against his secondary, including a few no-look passes, making Carroll look more like Patrick Mahomes than a member of the coaching fraternity. However, it seems a few celebrities have taken “issue” with Carroll’s display. The Seahawks coach shared a video on social media Saturday afternoon that featured Snoop Dogg, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Will Ferrell taking issue with Carroll’s quarterback play.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message