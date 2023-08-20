LB Myles Jack informed the Eagles he plans to retire, per report

It’s a good thing the Eagles signed two more linebackers on Saturday, because veteran LB Myles Jack has reportedly informed the team that he plans to retire.

Sources: Veteran LB Myles Jack has informed the #Eagles that he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons and 617 tackles. Jack signed with Philly during camp, now will hang ‘em up. pic.twitter.com/xhMDOUjUSV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2023

Jack played 29 snaps in Thursday’s preseason tie with the Browns, and recorded two tackles.

When the LB signed with the Eagles, he said that he was pretty close to moving on and finding a new trade after being unsigned this offseason, but then the Eagles called. Jack talked about his personal growth through the ups and downs of his career — going from a top-paid player to being cut twice. And now, 11 days later, the veteran is officially calling it a career.

Just nine days ago, a majority of Eagles fans thought Jack seemed primed to be a starter in Week 1. But, since then, his practice and preseason performances had some wondering if he’d make the roster at all.

Zach Cunningham took the most defensive snaps of any Eagles linebacker on Thursday night, and seemed like he could be in position to start alongside Nakobe Dean.

The linebacker position in Philly has felt unintentional for awhile now, but this season it has been a roller coaster — injuries, veteran signings, and now a retirement.

