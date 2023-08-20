 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LB Myles Jack informed the Eagles he plans to retire, per report

Another change for the Eagles’ linebacker group with three weeks left until Week 1 kickoff.

By Alexis Chassen
Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It’s a good thing the Eagles signed two more linebackers on Saturday, because veteran LB Myles Jack has reportedly informed the team that he plans to retire.

Jack played 29 snaps in Thursday’s preseason tie with the Browns, and recorded two tackles.

When the LB signed with the Eagles, he said that he was pretty close to moving on and finding a new trade after being unsigned this offseason, but then the Eagles called. Jack talked about his personal growth through the ups and downs of his career — going from a top-paid player to being cut twice. And now, 11 days later, the veteran is officially calling it a career.

Just nine days ago, a majority of Eagles fans thought Jack seemed primed to be a starter in Week 1. But, since then, his practice and preseason performances had some wondering if he’d make the roster at all.

Zach Cunningham took the most defensive snaps of any Eagles linebacker on Thursday night, and seemed like he could be in position to start alongside Nakobe Dean.

The linebacker position in Philly has felt unintentional for awhile now, but this season it has been a roller coaster — injuries, veteran signings, and now a retirement.

