Eagles News: Quez Watkins says he’s an “elite receiver”

Eagles notes: Haason Reddick’s contract, ‘elite’ Quez Watkins, and more - PhillyVoice

Watkins had a really nice day of practice on Sunday. And then... “Quez Watkins: “I’m an elite receiver” and he’s out to prove that in Year 4. Says he has a great mindset and he’s here to compete. “This is the big leagues.” Confidence — and maybe even a little dusting of delusion on top — is a trait that I admire in a receiver. You almost have to think you’re great to be great. As it pertains to Watkins, it’s perhaps a good sign that he still has confidence after what even he acknowledged was a bad year in 2022. All that said... Lol, come on man.

Quez Watkins says he’s an elite receiver. He’d better prove it, or his Eagles career might be toast. - Inquirer

Quez Watkins, who caught 33 passes last season. Who averaged a meager 10.7 yards on those 33 catches — a drop of more than 4 yards per reception from 2021. Who scored all of three touchdowns. Quez Watkins. Elite? [Bleep], we in Year 4,” he said. “It’s crunch time. Honestly, I’m in that mindset: [Bleep], I’m elite. I’m one of the ones you should be working with.” Quez Watkins, whose Week 10 fumble against the Washington Commanders — after he’d hauled in a deep pass from Jalen Hurts and had nothing but turf between him and a go-ahead touchdown — might have been the only thing stopping the Eagles from going unbeaten last season with Hurts as their starting quarterback. Quez Watkins, who dropped a similar pass from Hurts in Super Bowl LVII, a mistake that forced the Eagles to settle for a field goal instead of matching the Chiefs touchdown for touchdown in the second half.

Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: Jalen Hurts is on fire - BGN

JALEN HURTS WATCH: Hurts is on fire right now. After turning in a sharp practice on Sunday, he looked great again on Tuesday morning. The fourth-year quarterback accurately distributed the ball to different targets all over the field. To no surprise, the Hurts to A.J. Brown connection was especially lethal. The highlight play came when Hurts aired it out and put the ball right on Brown’s hands in the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown with James Bradberry trailing in coverage. Hurts also hit Brown on an out to the left sideline and a curl route for a first down. Hurts threw a rope to DeVonta Smith, who managed to get open deep on an extended play. He hit Smitty in stride again just along the left sideline in 7-on-7. Hurts also had a really nice anticipation throw to Dallas Goedert that hit the tight end over the middle exactly as he came out of his break. At the risk of jinxing him, Hurts has still yet to throw an interception in training camp. Nice to see him stacking strong outings like this. Stock up!

From Jalen Hurts looking great to OL vs. DL battles, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski take you through the third day of training camp action. The guys also hand out their daily MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards!

Shining Stars - Iggles Blitz

This team will go as far as Hurts takes it (apologies to Marcus Mariota). Hurts isn’t resting on his laurels. He is as focused as ever and seems to be taking his game up a notch. Nick Sirianni loves to talk about how we don’t know what the ceiling is for Hurts. When you’re that talented and that driven, why try to put limits on a player? Very cool to see Hurts continuing to improve.

Ranking 14 NFL playoff teams by chances of return in 2023 - ESPN+

2. Philadelphia Eagles. Why they’re No. 2: It’s a long way from the top. The Eagles went 14-1 with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback last season, then added two blowout wins in the postseason before narrowly losing a shootout in the Super Bowl. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) pegged them as the league’s best team heading into their title matchup with the Chiefs, although that was in part because of how they blew out the 49ers; I’m not sure the algorithm knows what it’s like to drop to fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson. There are reasons to think the Eagles will take a step backward. They lost five defensive starters, including both linebackers and safeties. Their coordinators left for head-coaching jobs. They were the third-healthiest team in football, including an offensive line that missed just three starts all season. Philly also went 6-1 in games decided by seven points or fewer, a stretch of fortuitous close-game performance that ran out on the biggest stage possible. Even if the Eagles decline by three wins, which seems entirely reasonable given those circumstances, they would still be an 11-win team and well in contention to compete for a division title. Given how uncompetitive and crowded the NFC expects to be, teams with a significant ceiling seem like solid bets to advance into January.

Surviving Camp, Part 1: Ojomo soaking up knowledge, paying in snacks - NBCSP

The NFL might seem daunting for a 21-year-old rookie. But Moro Ojomo realized something pretty quickly upon his arrival to Philadelphia: He’s not in this alone. “It is a new world,” Ojomo said. “But the vets here, guys have been here 10-15 years, want to pour into you. I really feel like there’s a strong culture here. Guys come out to practice early, guys are working hard. The oldest guys are running to the ball. They set a standard. “It has been phenomenal to learn from guys like BG (Brandon Graham), Fletcher Cox, (Josh) Sweat, Haas (Haason Reddick).” Ojomo said he thinks he’s learned more about football in the few months he’s been in the NFL than he ever had before. And he credits a lot of that to his new veteran teammates. Cox has talked a lot in recent years about his desire to pass along knowledge to younger players and Ojomo has already benefitted greatly from that mindset.

Building the perfect NFL QB: Meet the mysterious private coaches on the cutting edge - The Athletic

Gormely and Hewlett connected with Chris Hess, the owner of Biometrek, a Southern California company that measures human movement through high-end technology. Hess has used his mobile lab and cameras to analyze the throwing motions of Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and others. Hess has also worked with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles brought Hess out multiple times to verify whether the exercises they had implemented (based on the initial capture) had aided a quarterback’s sequencing.

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons guarantees more than 13.5 sacks in 2023 - Blogging The Boys

In case you forgot, Parsons finished the 2022 season with 13.5 sacks exactly which is why that specific number was thrown out. Furthermore, Parsons had exactly 13 sacks during his rookie season back in 2021 so for him to get at least 14 would be a career high. It is very interesting thought to hear Parsons’ overall disposition and how impressed the coaching staff is with him. More than anything it seems clear that he is on a mission in 2023.

Takeaways from New York Giants’ first padded practice of training camp - Big Blue View

That would be the 1-on-1 drills between the offensive and defensive linemen. Rookie center John Michael Schmitz had two 1-on-1 reps against Dexter Lawrence and acquitted himself well. Lawrence appeared to bullrush Schmitz on each and, while Schmitz gave ground, he stayed in front of the 340-pound All-Pro defensive tackle both times. Second-year right tackle Evan Neal struggled to match Azeez Ojulari’s speed on one rush, though he may have guided the third-year edge defender around the pocket. Matched up with Kayvon Thibodeaux, it looked like Neal controlled Thibodeaux initially but then lost to an inside move.

Texans sign TE Dalton Keene, K Jake Bates - PFT

Keene was a Patriots third-round pick in 2020. He appeared in six games for the club that season, recording three catches for 16 yards. Keene missed the 2021 season with a knee injury and was waived by New England last August. He then spent time with Philadelphia and Denver last year. Keene worked out for Houston on Monday.

The NFL’s two-toned sideline hats look like a pinwheel clown hat - SB Nation

The New Era/NFL alliance has very quietly been a disaster for the NFL. None of the hats stand out as super good, but there are a whole bunch of hats that can make an argument for the worst hat that the NFL has ever created. However, one set of hats might’ve stolen the top spot, and entered the pantheon of shitty hats you want to wear while looking as dopey as ever. The NFL and New Era collaborated once again on new hats players will wear on the sideline, and boy are they stupid.

