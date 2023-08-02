Eagles are up to 5 players on the NFL Top 100 list with Jason Kelce coming in at No. 37

Every day the NFL is releasing ten players in their Top 100 list heading into the 2023 season, and the Eagles are now up to five players named. It was revealed Tuesday that Jason Kelce made the list, coming in at No. 37. He leads the pack that so far includes, Lane Johnson (No. 41), Haason Reddick (No. 48), Darius Slay (No. 65), and DeVonta Smith (No. 100).

It’s no surprise that Kelce would be ranked as high as he is. He’s a legend. And not just in Philly, but around the league, and with just about everyone who plays the center position. He’s incredibly smart, always looking to improve, and a huge asset to the locker room and OL group. Some argue he won’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer because of the position he plays, but he’s without a doubt going to end up with a bust in Canton.

Just a few spots behind him is another future Hall of Famer, Lane Johnson. The right tackle is among the best in the league, and him being ranked No. 41 isn’t surprising, but him being omitted entirely from this list in 2021 is the real eye opener. From unranked to No. 41 is pretty good and also means people are finally seeing how incredible and invaluable he is to the Eagles offense.

The highest ranked Eagles defender — for now — is Haason Reddick, coming in at No. 48 on the list. The edge rusher is coming off a monstrous season, and his third in a row with double digit sacks. He quickly became one of the Eagles best and most important offseason additions in 2022, and it feels safe to say that he’s just warming up.

Darius Slay came in at No. 65 on the Top 100 list, which seems about right for how he’s playing at this point in his career. Undoubtedly, being able to line up opposite James Bradberry — who was snubbed from the list — helps keep Slay extra competitive, but he’s still finding ways to make big plays.

DeVonta Smith was the first player named to the list. Coming off a big jump in Year 2, the wide receiver continues to exceed expectations and should have another huge season in 2023.

There are still 30 players left to be named, and you should expect to see at least one or two more Eagles... like, maybe, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.