Eagles add 5 defensive players to the roster among injury and other releases

The Eagles are back at practice on Saturday and the team announced several roster moves as they work toward their final 53-man roster.

Signed : DT Robert Cooper, DT Marvin Wilson, DT Caleb Sanders, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and LB Quinton Bell

: DT Robert Cooper, DT Marvin Wilson, DT Caleb Sanders, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and LB Quinton Bell Waived/Injured : WR Tyrie Cleveland, DT Noah Elliss, CB Zech McPhearson

: WR Tyrie Cleveland, DT Noah Elliss, CB Zech McPhearson Released: CB Greedy Williams and P Ty Zentner

With all the injuries suffered in the Eagles second preseason game against the Browns, it’s not surprising there would be a bevy of moves made. Releasing DT Noah Elliss, and then DT Moro Ojomo dealing with a concussion, they needed to bring in several more defensive guys for depth.

Robert Cooper (DT) is an undrafted free agent out of Florida State, and The Draft Network described the IDL as:

“Robert Cooper is a thickly-built, stout interior defensive lineman that appears to have great functional strength. Against the run, Cooper does a good job using his natural leverage to anchor and set the line of scrimmage.”

Marvin Wilson (DT) was with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022 and played in one game each season. He had seven total tackles over the two seasons, and while he was predominantly used on defense (taking 19 snaps in each game he played), he did get a few special teams snaps in 2022. The DT is at least familiar with the team and the scheme and should be a good late-camp add.

Caleb Sanders (DT) is an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State, the DT was named the team’s top defensive player in 2022 and ranked second in both sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (9.5). Originally, Sanders earned an invite to the Giants rookie camp in the spring, and Big Blue View wrote:

“Sanders is a compact and energetic defensive tackle at 6-foot, 287 pounds. His stocky frame, however, belies some impressive athleticism. He’s a sudden athlete with a 1.72 10-yard split and 35-inch vertical leap, as well as pretty impressive lateral agility.”

Tyreek Maddox-Williams (LB) is a Philly native who played five of six seasons at Rutgers. He ended up signing with the Chargers in the spring, but came in a little smaller than he was listed at — 6-foot, 228 pounds. The Eagles need linebacker depth so at least they’ll get a chance to evaluate another guy.

Quinton Bell (LB) has been in the league since he was drafted by the Raiders in 2019 in the seventh round. He ended up being released in October and signed the Buccaneers’ practice squad a month later. The LB spent time on both the practice squad and active roster in 2020 — playing special teams in five games, and winning a Super Bowl — but didn’t make the final roster in 2021. He’s bounced on and off the Falcons roster in the years since — playing both defense and special teams in four games in 2022 —, and will now get a chance to show what he’s got in Philadelphia.

As for the guys released, it’s not all too surprising that Tyrie Cleveland and Zech McPhearson would be waived with an injury designation given what happened on Thursday. The team announced Cleveland suffered a neck sprain in addition to a concussion, and McPhearson has a torn Achilles and will miss the entire season.

The Eagles also released CB Greedy Williams, who struggled a bit during camp, and punter Ty Zentner, who didn’t do enough to take the job from Arryn Siposs. Interestingly, Zentner’s social media post is how everyone learned about Jalen Hurts’ lock screen background. Hurts said if it were up to him, that’s not something the general public would know about... it’d be interesting to know if that factored into the team’s decision.

We still have one more preseason game against the Colts on Thursday night, and then the roster will be trimmed considerably to get down to the final 53-man team.