Eagles practice updates live from training camp Day 13

Follow along with the latest news on the Birds!

By Brandon Lee Gowton
PHOTO CREDIT: Holden Blanco for Bleeding Green Nation
The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule continues today with the first of two practices before a walkthrough closed to media access on Monday ahead of the team’s joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Here’s what on tap for Saturday morning:

  • 9:40 AM ET - Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s press conference
  • 10:00 AM ET - Practice begins
  • Post-practice - Select players available to media

With Eagles training camp closed to public access, there’s no better way to track all of the news than with the comprehensive coverage we have lined up for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Follow me on Twitter (@BrandonGowton) and Threads (@BrandonGowton) for live practice updates. I’ll be covering Eagles training camp from the team’s headquarters on a daily basis. You can find practice tweets from myself and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below.

Make sure you keep refreshing BGN for today’s practices notes, daily BGN Radio podcasts, and other training camp coverage goodness!

READING AND LISTENING MATERIAL WHILE YOU WAIT FOR UPDATES

