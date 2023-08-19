Eagles News: Philadelphia has the NFL’s second-best pass catching unit

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

An Unbiased, Totally Correct Ranking of Every NFL Pass-Catching Unit, 2023 Edition - The Ringer

2) EAGLES. The Eagles nearly won the Super Bowl in part because of their strength at receiver. My Ringer colleague Steven Ruiz likes to compare Brown’s role as a slasher over the middle of the field to prime LeBron James’s cuts to the basket—he is either bigger or faster (and often both) than anyone who will guard him. Brown dominates over the middle, but also on deep routes; he leads the NFL in targets on double moves. From Weeks 13 to 18 last year, Brown led all wide receivers in receiving yards (665). Right behind him in second place was … Smith (587). Goedert has deadly efficiency in the screen game and ranked third in yards per route run and first in yards after the catch per reception among the 45 tight ends who ran at least 200 routes last year. Swift, acquired for peanuts during the draft, is one of the league’s best receiving backs and should flourish here if he can stay healthy. This group is so good that Eagles fans have gotten over the team’s drafting of Jalen Reagor instead of Justin Jefferson.

Eagles vs. Browns: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

It was an incomplete pass, but McKee’s pass to Tyrie Cleveland on the Eagles’ second drive of the second half was placed perfectly, right on Cleveland’s hands on a third-and-nine at the Eagles’ 16. Cleveland had to make a play on the ball, though the ball was thrown with a nice touch in a tight window. Cleveland was injured on the play and had to be carted off the field with a neck injury. He was able to move his arms and legs. On the Eagles’ third drive of the second half, on a second-and-20 at the Eagles’ 15, McKee found Tyree Jackson between two Brown defenders for a six-yard gain. McKee later connected with Jackson for a 35-yard pass early in the fourth quarter.

Above the Nest with Raichele #85: Eagles-Browns Week 2 preseason takeaways + Haason Reddick to have thumb surgery - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette gets you caught up on the latest Eagles news from this week. *Tyrie Cleveland has since been diagnosed with a concussion and neck sprain.* *Moro Ojomo has been diagnosed with a concussion.*

NFL sack projections for 2023: Ranking top 50 pass-rushers - ESPN+

5. Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles. Sacks in 2022: 16.0. Projected sacks in 2023: 10.8. Reddick ranked seventh in this space last season, and here’s what I wrote: “The model might be higher on Reddick than any other player relative to public perception. In this case, it’s the perception that has the catching up to do.” I’m chalking that up as a win. Just like last year, there’s a ton to like. Reddick is a pass rush win rate machine — ranking second only to Parsons at edge last season — and now has a track record of high-end sack production and plays on one of the league’s best teams. That means rushing the passer with a lead, which results in more sacks. One thing to note: He is having surgery on an injured thumb but is expected to be ready for the regular season.

Smith not worried about shoulder, hungry for 1st sack in NFL - NBCSP

If you’re worried about Nolan Smith’s shoulder injury, Smith says don’t be. The Eagles’ first-rounder claims he’s fine. “I’m feeling good,” Smith said after Thursday’s preseason game. “I know everybody worrying about my shoulder injury. They just took me out for precaution reasons.” Smith, 22, left the Eagles’ preseason tie against the Browns in the first half. Even though he was listed as questionable, he did not return after his trip to the medical tent and then to the locker room. But Smith did emerge from the tunnel to watch the rest of the game from the sideline. He said he could have gone back in the game, but he was pulled for precautionary reasons.

Offense vs. Defense | Eagles Ultimate Skills Showdown - PE.com

Three competitions. One winner. Which side prevails? Experience the drama in the latest Eagles Vlog right now!

Bold predictions for every NFL team in 2023 — NFC East - PFF

1. Jalen Carter wins Defensive Rookie of the Year. There is a very easy argument to make that Jalen Carter was the best football player in the 2023 NFL Draft. Never a candidate to go No. 1 overall, Carter has the most dominant tape of any prospect available, but legal issues and questions over his off-field makeup caused a mini-slide in the draft. The Eagles were able to take advantage of that to grab him at No. 9 overall, and now he gets to play his rookie season on an already dominant defense with longtime veteran Fletcher Cox still around to help mentor his progress. Carter showed in his first snap of preseason action how unstoppable he can be. Over a full season, that’s a Rookie of the Year candidate.

Cowboys fans feeling very confident in the direction of the team heading into 2023 - Blogging The Boys

Like we did last season, we’ll be surveying Cowboys fans to see how they feel about the direction of the team, and about specific issues as the season rolls on in 2023. We have the results of our first survey which was around one basic question - are you confident in the direction of the team? The Cowboys have had what most observers would say was a successful offseason. The trades that brought Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore to the team are the most noteworthy moves that were made. Cooks addressed the team not having a true wide receiver weapon behind CeeDee Lamb, and Gilmore shored up a cornerback group alongside Trevon Diggs. So just what percentage of Cowboys fans feel confident in the direction of the team? 81%!

‘Things I think’ after Giants-Panthers preseason game - Big Blue View

I think Jalin Hyatt’s touchdown was big. Again and again in practices this summer we have seen Hyatt get behind Giants’ defensive backs for big plays. He did that again on Friday, blowing past the Carolina secondary for a 33-yard score on a pass from Tyrod Taylor. The noteworthy thing for me was it came immediately following a drop by Hyatt. The Giants went right back to the third-round pick, and he delivered. “As a receiver you don’t want to drop the ball,” Hyatt said. “That’s one of those drops where [it was] probably a focus drop. Wasn’t focused on the ball. “For Coach Dabs and Coach Kaf to come back next play and give me another route I can go score on is just big. It shows a lot of respect, a lot of trust they have in me. I want to capitalize on that.”

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday’s doubleheader - NFL.com

Daniel Jones to Darren Waller. Get used to hearing that. For those of the mind that Darren Waller left his best seasons in Las Vegas, his new quarterback Daniel Jones appears set on proving you wrong. In Jones’ and Waller’s first preseason showing together, Danny Dimes went to his shiny new tight end immediately. And then went to him again and again. Jones targeted Waller on the first three plays from scrimmage on Friday night before finding another new addition, wide receiver Parris Campbell﻿, for 13 yards. Jones looked excellent in his one and only series, hitting on 8 of 9 passes (the only miss a Waller drop) for 89 yards, the final four of those yards coming on a touchdown to Daniel Bellinger in which Waller drew double coverage. Waller had three grabs for 30 yards (Campbell had two receptions for 18 yards). Jones looked sharp and happy to have a host of new options. Meanwhile, Waller (who lined up wide, in the slot and tight) looked refreshed, and in a preseason sampling flashed his 2019-2020 form. Obviously, there’s the obligatory caveat that this is just the preseason, but a quick Jones-Waller chemistry seems undeniable.

Sam Howell: “I know I have a lot of work in front of me, and that’s what I’m focused on right now.” - Hogs Haven

The decision became official today when Ron Rivera told the media before practice that Howell with be the team’s starter this season. Howell spoke to the media after practice and answered questions about earning the starting job. He’s focused on improving his game, and putting the work in to remain the Commanders’ starter. Howell said he’s a lot more confident this year, and he’s more comfortable in his game, and leading the offense.

Falcons sign rookie OT Trevor Reid - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s offensive line depth has recently taken a series of hits, with starting left guard hopeful Matt Hennessy and versatile super reserve Ethan Greenidge both hitting injured reserve. With no surefire swing tackle on the roster and the injury picture clouding things, it should come as no surprise that the Falcons are signing someone to help out. That someone is Trevor Reid, a Louisville tackle and 2023 undrafted free agent who spent some time with the Eagles earlier this year. A popular mock and projection pick for the Falcons late in the last draft, Reid overlapped with current offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford at Louisville, which means a coach knowing for getting the most out of his players reunites with one he clearly enjoyed working with in the past.

Madden NFL 24’s commitment to imperfection make it the best game in years - SB Nation

It’s impossible to find a more maligned video game series than Madden. Each year fans hope for massive changes that will return the game to brilliance, and more often than not they’re let down. While Madden 24 doesn’t quite represent massive strides in game modes some might hope for, the on-field play is better than it’s ever been, making this year’s iteration a must-play for lapsed fans of the franchise. All it took was one thing: Embracing imperfection.

TGIFootball #2 - Over/Under team wins - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Stephen Serda discuss the teams they believe are most likely and least likely to hit their projected win totals this season.

