Eagles announce injury updates following Browns preseason game

Things went from bad to worse for the Eagles on Thursday night, as the team continued to deal with injuries throughout their preseason game with the Browns. First, a few shoulder injuries (WR Olamide Zaccheaus, LB Nolan Smith), then CB Zech McPhearson had to be carted to the locker room, followed by two scary situations requiring a stretcher for WR Tyrie Cleveland and later DT Moro Ojomo.

It was announced that McPhearson’s injury ended up being a torn Achilles, which will require surgery and about seven to eight months of recovery time. Obviously, that means he’s done for the season, which is a shame because he was having a pretty good camp and is an important depth player behind Avonte Maddox.

I’m not wavered by my situation. I worship a God who gives me life and strength daily. I’ll bounce back in due time! Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/RrNbskmGQx — Zech McPhearson (@ZMcphearson) August 18, 2023

The team also provided updates for both Cleveland and Ojomo, confirming that both players were responsive and had full function of their extremities while still on the field, but the medical staff wanted to use an abundance of caution. Cleveland has been diagnosed with a concussion and neck sprain, and Ojomo has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Both young players were having impressive preseason performances before their injuries. Hopefully they’re able to work through their recovery and return when they’re ready.