Second Eagles player carted off the field on a stretcher against the Browns

Not long after Eagles WR Tyrie Cleveland left Thursday night’s preseason game against the Browns on a stretcher, rookie DT Moro Ojomo collided with a teammate headfirst and ended up on a backboard, as well. The DT was able to give a thumbs up as he was carted off the field and into the locker room.

Thankfully, the team reported shortly after that Ojomo has movement in all of his extremities, but noted that the DT suffered a neck injury.

Injury Update: DT Moro Ojomo is out with a neck injury. He has movement in all of his extremities. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 18, 2023

Ojomo was chasing down Browns’ QB Kellen Mond on what could have been a safety, with about 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but quickly drew coaches on the field after the play.

The rookie was disruptive at times against the Browns, and before the injury, recorded three total tackles including a QB hit.

It seems the stretcher was all precautionary, but it was another scary situation in a game that has seen way too many injuries for something ahead of the regular season.