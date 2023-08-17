 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Second Eagles player carted off the field on a stretcher against the Browns

The Eagles had another scary moment on Thursday when DT Moro Ojomo suffered a neck injury. Thankfully, the rookie has movement in all of his extremities.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: JUL 26 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Not long after Eagles WR Tyrie Cleveland left Thursday night’s preseason game against the Browns on a stretcher, rookie DT Moro Ojomo collided with a teammate headfirst and ended up on a backboard, as well. The DT was able to give a thumbs up as he was carted off the field and into the locker room.

Thankfully, the team reported shortly after that Ojomo has movement in all of his extremities, but noted that the DT suffered a neck injury.

Ojomo was chasing down Browns’ QB Kellen Mond on what could have been a safety, with about 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but quickly drew coaches on the field after the play.

The rookie was disruptive at times against the Browns, and before the injury, recorded three total tackles including a QB hit.

It seems the stretcher was all precautionary, but it was another scary situation in a game that has seen way too many injuries for something ahead of the regular season.

