Tyrie Cleveland Injury: WR leaves Eagles-Browns preseason game on stretcher

A scary situation unfolded as Eagles’ WR Tyrie Cleveland had to be strapped to a backboard and lifted onto the cart.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: AUG 12 Preseason - Eagles at Ravens Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

[UPDATE]: Some good news, with the Eagles reporting that Tyrie Cleveland has movement in all of his extremities.

Several Eagles suffered injuries early in their preseason game against the Browns on Thursday night, but things took a scary turn when WR Tyrie Cleveland went up for a long pass and stayed face down after the play. Coaches quickly took to the field, and shortly after that, they brought the backboard out for the fourth-year veteran, and carted him off the field.

Players from both teams took a knee to support Cleveland and surrounded the cart as the WR was lifted onto it and taken to the locker room.

Cleveland was having a great training camp and looked really impressive in the team’s first preseason game against the Ravens. Before leaving Thursday night’s game, the WR had one catch for four yards, but was likely going to be a big part of the offense with Tanner McKee in at quarterback.

Our thoughts are with Tyrie Cleveland and we’ll update once we learn more about the situation.

