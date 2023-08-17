Eagles vs. Browns game updates

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Cleveland Browns for their 2023 NFL preseason home opener on Thursday night.

These teams had two joint practices earlier in the week. The first of which players said was not up to their standard, followed by a second practice in which the Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball. Tuesday’s effort may have been enough to allow head coach Nick Sirianni to sideline his starters, yet again.

It’ll be interesting to see how they utilize rookies and depth players in this week’s game, and whether they give guys like Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith more, or fewer, snaps than last week. As we get closer to Week 1 of the regular season, those expected to see playing time will likely not get many snaps through the rest of the preseason.

Which young players are you most excited to watch when the Eagles take the field?

