Eagles News: Haason Reddick is having surgery on a thumb injury

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 17 - NFL.com

OLB Haason Reddick is having surgery to address a thumb injury suffered in Monday’s practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that this is all so that Reddick is ready for the start of the season.

Eagles Defense All-22 Film Review: Takeaways from the Ravens preseason game - BGN

Do you know who else stood out in their first-ever game? Sydney Brown! This guy is fun to watch. I have concerns about coverage and I know he will get caught out at times, but how many safeties come downhill this fast? It is so important for the modern-day 2-high safety to come downhill quickly, and Sydney Brown comes downhill as quickly as anyone you will see. This is a fantastic tackle in the open field and whilst I do not expect him to start this year, there should absolutely be a role for him this year. Yes, he doesn’t take the perfect angle and he can be overaggressive but... who doesn’t want to watch this guy play? Just look at the speed and aggressiveness. This wasn’t the only tackle where he looked good either.

Eagles training camp Day 12 recap (2nd Browns joint practice) - BGN Radio

From Reed Blankenship making plays to DeVonta Smith shining, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski take you through the twelfth day of training camp action. The guys also hand out their daily MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards! Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company! (21 or older.) Use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Five things to watch in the Eagles-Browns preseason game - PhillyVoice

4) Tanner McKee: Last year, Jalen Hurts played in the first preseason game, which was against the Jets. On the Eagles’ opening drive, he went 6 for 6 for 80 yards and TD pass to Dallas Goedert, for a perfect QB rating of 158.3. And that was it for him the rest of the preseason. It is still to be determined if Hurts will play in the preseason this year, but I doubt it. My guess is that Marcus Mariota will start, and then most of the game will be played by McKee, who had a very encouraging preseason debut Saturday night against the Ravens. You can re-watch all of McKee’s throws in that game here. We might also see some pointless snaps from Ian Book in the fourth quarter. If McKee can continue to play like he did Week 1, he can maybe be an extremely cheap primary backup to Hurts in 2024, 2025, and 2026. Or perhaps even better for the Eagles, they could potentially maximize their return on investment via trade at some point along the way. Preseason game No. 2 will be just another step in that evaluation, but they may as well get him as many competitive reps as possible while they still can.

Win-loss record ceilings and floors for all 32 NFL teams in 2023 - ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles. Ceiling: 13-4 | Floor: 8-9. Biggest X factor: The Philly Dawgs. The Eagles have invested heavily in former Georgia players, and they’ll be relied upon to plug some holes. Defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter will step in for the departed Javon Hargrave, Nakobe Dean will be in charge of running the defense after both starting linebackers departed in free agency, and running back D’Andre Swift has a chance to be the lead back with Miles Sanders now in Carolina. Their success will help dictate whether the Eagles make it back to the top of the NFC.

Joint Practices - Iggles Blitz

One play is just one play, but Carter is starting to pile them up. He’s still a work in progress. He doesn’t dominate play after play, but he does have special moments each day. That shows you just how quick, powerful and talented he is. Carter is going to have some fun highlights this year.

NFL second-year breakout players: Kenny Pickett and other 2022 draft picks ready to shine - The Athletic

DL: Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles (Round 1, No. 13). Davis only played in 13 games last season, but he still wound up tied for third in pressures among rookie DTs. He was also disruptive throughout the postseason, registering at least one pressure in all three appearances. Davis is a rare athlete — one of the rarest ever in the NFL for a man his size. If his health concerns fade, he could become dominant.

Roob’s 10 Eagles Observations: What’s going to happen with second safety spot? - NBCSP

4. I know I keep saying how great Reed Blankenship has been, but I don’t care, I’m going to keep repeating it because the kid has been unreal. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody with five interceptions at a single training camp. Everything we saw from him in those four starts last year he’s doing but he’s been even more productive, even more instinctive, even more confident. Here’s what (Darius) Slay said after practice Tuesday about Blankenship: “One of the top guys in our secondary. Been doing a great job, man. Communicating, leading the way. Right now, you know, he’s got the most picks during camp. I’m kind of jealous because I’m trying to win, but I don’t really get too much action like that. But, hey, I’m jealous. I’m jealous because I want to win. I’m happy for him, though.”

A Ukrainian refugee’s love for the Eagles helped him acclimate to his new home in Philly - Inquirer

After fleeing the war in Ukraine, Sergei Zherdev arrived in Philadelphia in mid-January and discovered a city clad in midnight green.It was everywhere he looked — on flags, clothing, buses, cakes, and many other tributes to a team he found out was called the Eagles. Zherdev had no prior exposure to American football, but the city’s fervor for the playoff-bound Birds made an enduring impression. As he got absorbed into the frenzy surrounding the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII, the 46-year-old became a Philadelphian by learning to love the Eagles.“ Now, I see the Eagles logos everywhere and I read things about them, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know that. That’s my team,’” Zherdev, dressed in an Eagles shirt and hat, said through an interpreter.

Spadaro: What does the future hold for K’Von Wallace? - PE.com

Sometimes, it just clicks and a player knows it and when it happens, well, it’s an amazing feeling. In his fourth season with the Eagles, K’Von Wallace has had that “it” moment. He just knows it. As the Eagles get set for their second preseason game on Thursday against Cleveland (7:30 PM, NBC10), Wallace is a man on a mission and he has all the confidence in the world that he’s playing the best football of his career. “All the hard work pays off. All the grind, all the work you put in in the offseason pays off,” said Wallace, who has taken a fair amount of first-team reps at safety in this 2023 Training Camp. “I’m excited for each and every preseason, each and every practice, each and every game, because I know I’m prepared for a long season. I’m ready.” Wallace says his summer has gone “better than expected” in the new defense installed by coordinator Sean Desai. Wallace has seen the game “a lot, lot easier” and has “slowed down tremendously” because, as the safety understands, he’s become a better pro.

Ronald Darby visiting with Ravens on Thursday - PFT

With Marlon Humphrey set to miss some time after undergoing foot surgery, the Ravens are taking a look at another veteran cornerback. Ronald Darby is taking a free-agent visit with Baltimore on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Cowboys 53-man roster projection: New names emerging as camp and preseason continue - Blogging The Boys

Another kicker hasn’t been added as of this writing, so for now it’s still Aubrey’s job. His missed extra point against Jacksonville was scary but the Cowboys appear to be sticking with him for now. There’s still time for that to change.

Giants’ injury news: Evan Neal full practice participant on Wednesday - Big Blue View

Right tackle Evan Neal is “trending in the right direction,” according to New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and could clear the league’s concussion protocol in time for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Neal was reportedly a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, and has now cleared the protocol. Daboll has not said if the starters who did not play in the first preseason game against the Detroit Lions last week would play Friday against the Panthers. The Giants held a carded indoor practice on Wednesday, though, perhaps an indication that front-line players will get at least some snaps on the new turf Friday at MetLife Stadium.

Bill Belichick in ‘Madden 24’ looks like he owns a fedora collection - SB Nation

Belichick is not a member of the NFL Coaches Union, which means EA Sports would need to negotiate separately with Belichick to use his likeness, something they’ve never done — furthermore I can’t imagine what it be like to call Bill and ask him about this. He’d probably throw the phone and scream a whole lot. This year we got “Peter Gaffney,” an amazing bearded chap who has no resemblance to the Patriots coach at all. He does look like these people, however.

