Eagles vs. Browns preseason watching guide

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Cleveland Browns for their preseason home opener on Thursday night. The teams had two joint practices in the days leading up to the matchup, which included a reunion of sorts with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Head coach Nick Sirianni likes to utilize joint practices leading up to the season, explaining that it allows for good competition in a controlled environment. The Eagles had a bit of a slow practice on Monday, but came back and won the day on Tuesday. Given the level of performance on Tuesday, it’s doubtful that many starters get snaps on Thursday night.

Sirianni noted that one position that doesn’t get a pass from the whole preseason is running back, saying after Saturday’s game that he likes those guys to get hit a little before Week 1. Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott didn’t dress for the first preseason game, but Sirianni said that each would likely play in one of the next two games.

It’ll be good to see more of the Eagles rookies and young players start accumulating reps and experience. Jalen Carter made a big impression in his preseason debut, and Nolan Smith and Sydney Brown had similarly impressive performances. It’s fun when even the depth players are good and exciting to watch, and that seems to be the case with this 90-man roster.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: NFL Network

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

The Eagles are underdogs in their preseason opener.

Cleveland Browns: +3.5 (+154)

Philadelphia Eagles: -3.5 (-185)

Over/under: 38

Social Media Information

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Podcast: Follow @BGN_Radio

Eagles 2023 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - at Baltimore Ravens (Aug. 12, 7:00 PM ET, NFL Network)

Week 2 - vs. Cleveland Browns (Aug. 17, 7:30 PM ET, NFL Network)

Week 3 - vs. Indianapolis Colts (Aug. 24, 8:00 PM ET, Amazon Prime)

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)