3 Eagles injured early against the Browns

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Cleveland Browns for their second preseason game on Thursday night, but it didn’t take long before injuries became the story.

First, WR Olamide Zaccheaus went to the locker room after some time in the medical tent. He had a really nice 17-yard catch early in the first quarter, and with three targets, appeared to be one Marcus Mariota’s preferred targets. He was listed as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Just minutes after Zaccheaus left the field, rookie Nolan Smith made a big play, affecting the quarterback resulting in a sack by Kentavius Street. Smith appeared to injure his right arm on the play, but stayed on the field for the punt return, and was back for the defense on the next drive. The rookie avoided getting flagged for a horse-collar tackle, but ended up aggravating whatever was bothering him landing him in the medical tent and then the locker room.

And just minutes after Smith left the field, Zach McPhearson missed a tackle but ended up grabbing his right leg after the play and unable to put pressure on it. The cornerback had to be helped off the field and ended up taking the cart straight into the locker room. At the time he was injured, McPhearson led the defense with six total tackles and had a pass break-up.

Injury Update: LB Nolan Smith (shoulder) is questionable to return and CB Zech McPhearson (ankle) is ruled out. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 18, 2023

Zaccheaus and Smith might be listed as questionable to return, but there is no way they end up back on the field for a preseason game. Hopefully their injuries aren’t long term issues and they’ll be back, if not next week, by Week 1.