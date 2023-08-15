Eagles training camp practice updates: Live from the second day against the Browns

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule continues today with the second of two joint training camp practices against the Cleveland Browns.

This practice was originally scheduled to be at 5:00 PM Eastern but it got bumped up to 1:45 PM due to concerns about rain later on in the day.

The Browns were the better team on Monday. Can the Eagles respond by outshining them in this spot?

We shall see!

Here’s the schedule for Tuesday afternoon:

1:25 PM ET - Head coach Nick Sirianni’s press conference

1:45 PM ET - Practice begins

Post-practice - Select players available to media

With Eagles training camp closed to public access at the NovaCare Complex, there’s no better way to track all of the news than with the comprehensive coverage we have lined up for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Follow me on Twitter (@BrandonGowton) and Threads (@BrandonGowton) for live practice updates. I’ll be covering Eagles training camp from the team’s headquarters on a daily basis. You can find practice tweets from myself and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below.

Make sure you keep refreshing BGN for today’s practices notes, daily BGN Radio podcasts, and other training camp coverage goodness!

READING AND LISTENING MATERIAL WHILE YOU WAIT FOR UPDATES

NEWS TRACKER

Note: if the tracker isn’t properly loading for you, you can CLICK HERE.