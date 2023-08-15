 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jalen Hurts signs with Brand Jordan

Just two months after being featured in Teyana Taylor’s Jordan 1 reveal, Jalen Hurts is not part of the Jumpman brand.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is coming off one of the best seasons in franchise and league history, topping numerous records, and having an MVP-caliber performance in the Super Bowl. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, he went on to sign the biggest contract in NFL history (at the time), graduate with his Masters Degree, and get equity stake in the company of one of his endorsements. The QB was also featured in Teyana Taylor’s Jordan 1 release... which fits because just two months later, Jalen Hurts has now signed with Brand Jordan.

At this point, the most surprising thing about Jalen Hurts is that he’s only 25 years old. The QB can do it all, and more importantly, consistently makes really, really good business decisions. Sure, he’s surrounded himself with really smart people who are helping him navigate this new era, but Hurts puts in the work and seems very aware of his brand and trajectory of his career.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni often says that Hurts is so dedicated to his craft, that they don’t even know what his ceiling is yet. The same can be said about his approach to the business side of things.

