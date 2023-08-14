Eagles-Browns joint training camp practice live updates

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 training camp schedule resumes today with the first of two joint training camp practices against the Cleveland Browns.

The Birds and Browns faced off in Berea, Ohio last year. This time the two teams are meeting at the NovaCare Complex ahead of a Thursday preseason game hosted at Lincoln Financial Field.

Nick Sirianni cited these two practices as the main reason why the Eagles did not play their starters against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Philly’s starters are expected to get a lot of reps over the next two days.

Jalen Hurts and the offense will be going up against former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who now holds that same title with the Browns.

Sean Desai’s defense, meanwhile, will be tasked with slowing down Deshaun Watson — who majorly struggled last year after facing major off-field allegations — and a Browns running game led by Nick Chubb.

Here’s the schedule for Monday afternoon:

4:00 PM ET - Defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s press conference

5:00 PM ET - Practice begins

Post-practice - Select players available to media

With Eagles training camp closed to public access at the NovaCare Complex, there’s no better way to track all of the news than with the comprehensive coverage we have lined up for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Follow me on Twitter (@BrandonGowton) and Threads (@BrandonGowton) for live practice updates. I’ll be covering Eagles training camp from the team’s headquarters on a daily basis. You can find practice tweets from myself and other Philly beat reporters that will appear in the list below.

Make sure you keep refreshing BGN for today’s practices notes, daily BGN Radio podcasts, and other training camp coverage goodness!

