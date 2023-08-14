Eagles sign defensive tackle, place Shaun Bradley on injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves on Monday. An overview:

DT Olive Sagapolu was signed to the roster.

LB Shaun Bradley was placed on injured reserve.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

OLIVE SAGAPOLU

Listed at 6’2”, 341 pounds, Sagapolu is now the third-heaviest player on the Eagles’ roster. He’s only behind Jordan Mailata at 365 pounds and Noah Elliss at 346 pounds.

Sagapolu originally signed with the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted in 2019. He spent stints with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons before most recently playing for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers. It was there he led the team in sacks with four over 10 games played.

The Eagles signing Sagapolu is likely about filling out preseason snaps and practice reps while Jordan Davis rests. It could also indicate they’re not necessarily thrilled with what they’ve seen from Elliss as a nose tackle.

Sagapolu is listed as No. 66 on the Eagles’ roster. He shares that jersey number with offensive tackle Roderick Johnson.

SHAUN BRADLEY

By placing him on IR ahead of Week 1, the Eagles officially ended Bradley’s 2023 season. The fourth-year linebacker suffered an Achilles injury during the team’s first preseason game on Saturday night. Pretty unfortunate.

Bradley wasn’t necessarily a lock to make this year’s 53-man roster. Although he’s played a lot on special teams in recent years, he’s never really been trusted to see extensive defensive snaps. Bradley was consistently running with the second-team defense in training camp whereas other players at his position have been rotating with the starters.

Here’s wishing Bradley a speedy recovery. It’s worth noting that he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.