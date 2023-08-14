Eagles News: Sydney Brown’s stock rising

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles stock up, stock down after preseason game vs. Ravens - NBCSP

S Sydney Brown. The third-round safety was really fun to watch on Saturday night. He was flying all over the field and making plays. He finished with a game-high nine solo tackles but his play style is what really stood out. Brown has been buried on the depth chart but with a starting spot up for grabs, it might be time to see him with the ones more.

Eagles Rookie Report Card: Jalen Carter among those showing early promise - BGN

Sydney Brown: A. Sydney Brown did not get the start at safety last night but it is hard to see that trend lasting any longer. Brown was a heat seeking missile as a tackler, flying up field to make stops against the run and keep yards after catch low in the passing game. His comfort and aggression in his first NFL snaps is exciting and hopefully he continues to play at this level. Before long, he could lock up a starting position in this defense.

Eagles 53-man roster projection after the first preseason game - PhillyVoice

Swift is the most talented running back on the roster, and Gainwell is obviously a lock. I also think the Eagles trust Scott for what he is and he sticks as the No. 4. I was surprised to see Penny get nine carries Saturday night, and with the disclaimer that I haven’t rewatched his carries, he did not impress. I would need a whole lot more convincing that he won’t be on the roster, but his usage did at least create some small level of doubt. Sermon got mop up duty, and didn’t stand out. (He also hasn’t really stood out in practice either.)

Preseason Game Review – BAL 20, PHI 19 - Iggles Blitz

Tanner McKee – Good game. Has been solid in TC, but hardly impressive. That changed in the game. McKee threw the ball down the field. He was aggressive. He took chances. McKee showed a good arm and made accurate throws. Had one bad throw on a slant. Put the ball behind Cleveland. McKee’s mechanics looked odd on that quick throw. Looked more comfortable going down the field (opposite of TC). I loved his pocket presence. He did not look like a QB making his NFL debut. There was a play where he and the receiver weren’t on the same page. McKee talked to him like a QB should. He was in command out there. You want to see a QB taking ownership of the offense like that. One game is just one game, but McKee sure got everyone’s attention. It will be fun to see if he can play like this in the next game. Finished 10-20-148. Ran once for 7 yards. Was rumbling, bumbling and stumbling the whole way.

Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Football Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens - PFF

It’s worth noting the Eagles typically have different running backs play in different situations, which was not true Saturday night. Penny played in passing situations, which he typically never does, for example. This also happened last preseason, and the Eagles immediately went back to using running backs in situations once the regular season hit.

NFL Quarterback Council 2023: Ranking top 10 QBs by trait - ESPN

Riser to watch: We’ve heard a lot about the work ethic of Jalen Hurts, and that has helped him rework his mechanics since his Alabama days. He now has a looser throwing motion, crisper footwork and less wasted motion in his delivery. NFL analysts will soon be calling Hurts’ mechanics some of the finest in football.

Spadaro: Joint practices add spice to preseason affair with Browns - PE.com

Cleveland brings to town a team that has high hopes for the 2023 season with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the system for his first full season, with an experienced offensive line, a power running game, and a defense that is led by one of the best pass rushers in the league. Monday is preseason game No. 2 and Tuesday is preseason game No. 3 and Thursday is preseason game No. 4 and that’s just the way Sirianni sees it and that’s how the Eagles are going to evaluate the two evening practices (start time, 5 PM) and Thursday’s preseason game (7:30 PM) at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles rested their starters on Saturday in Baltimore because, in large part, they’ve got Cleveland in for Monday and Tuesday. “We’re here to treat these joint practices like games; it’s in two days,” Sirianni said after Saturday’s 20-19 loss at the Ravens. “It’s a little bit more of a controlled situation in a joint practice. When you play a Thursday night game, you’re walkthrough, walkthrough, walkthrough, walkthrough, Sunday play, you’re Monday walkthrough, Tuesday walkthrough, Wednesday walkthrough, then game. So, we had a good week of work.”

Eagles reporter takes jab at Browns in advance of joint practices - Dawgs By Nature

Right now, anyone connected to the Eagles is able to gloat after falling just short in the Super Bowl last season. “Even though it’s the Browns...” continues to show just how negative the opinion of the team is around the NFL. While the team can do a little bit to earn respect this week, none of that matters. All that matters is winning on the field when the regular season starts in September. Until that happens, anyone and everyone (including fans and media) can poke fun at Cleveland.

Training Camp Tour: Mahomes Channels Brady, Packers Love Affair, and Justin Tucker Magic - FMIA

Every summer I have to strike a balance between the teams I feel I have to see because of their prominence (Kansas City, San Francisco, Philadelphia), an interesting story (Green Bay minus Rodgers, Jets with Rodgers, Broncos with Sean Payton, Bryce Young, reinvigorated Lions) and places, frankly, I enjoy seeing (Latrobe).

Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 5 thoughts from the day after - Blogging The Boys

There seems to be some division on how Mazi Smith played. In the aforementioned stock report, some kudos were given to the Cowboys first-round pick. Mazi Smith. Smith’s performance was not what the kids are calling “a deuce” but it got better as the game wore on. To this point in camp it feels like we have been wandering through a minefield of Smiththoughts and/or takes. He has not popped or had an amazing highlight and with a first-round label on him that has led to some impatience. Let’s all just take a breath. he will be fine.

What we can learn from Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Lions - Big Blue View

Rookie center John Michael Schmitz graded at 53.5, including a 72.9 pass-blocking score. He did not allow any pressures in 19 pass-blocking snaps, but PFF has him for a below average 46.3 run-blocking grade. That, honestly, is a bit surprising. To the naked eye, it looked like Schmitz was better than that as a run blocker.

Film notes: Offensive standouts vs. Cleveland - Hogs Haven

Several Washington Commanders players’ stocks have risen after their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. It wasn’t a smooth operation for Washington’s offense initially for the starters. However, several players still performed well individually throughout the Commanders’ first three series. Here are some notable reps from the Commanders offensive side of the football from Friday night.

3 Winners & 3 Losers from Preseason Game 1 Broncos vs. Cardinals - Revenge Of The Birds

Gannon didn’t have the personnel correct and called a timeout...when he should have let the clock run down on a Broncos team with no timeouts.

Zach Ertz cleared for full football activity - PFT

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is ready to get back on the field. Ertz has not practiced at training camp as he works his way back from a torn ACL, but that is set to change this week. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ertz has been cleared for full football activity.

Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke shrugs off multiple defenders before throwing an improbable TD - SB Nation

There is absolutely not a quarterback controversy down in Jacksonville, as Trevor Lawrence is entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback following the Jaguars’ run to the playoffs a season ago. However, there might be a battle underway for the QB2 spot behind Lawrence, between C.J. Beathard and Nathan Rourke. And if this incredible touchdown pass from Rourke on Saturday night is any indication, the former CFL star might be in good shape in that fight. With the Jaguars facing 3rd and 16 late in the game, Rourke dropped back to throw. But within seconds, the pocket was collapsing around him. No matter, as the QB manages to shrug off multiple would-be sacks before finding an open receiver downfield. As Rourke crashes to the AT&T Stadium turf with a defender draped around his legs, he has enough velocity to connect with running back Qadree Ollison for the touchdown.

James Harden: ‘Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of’ - Liberty Ballers

[BLG Note: Lol at this team.]

