 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Amazon Prime announces Jason Kelce documentary airing Sept. 12

The Eagles’ veteran center had cameras follow him around last season, and fans will get a deeper look into Jason Kelce with this new documentary.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce has had a busy year these last 12 months. In addition to his New Heights Show podcast, joining his brother Travis Kelce on Saturday Night Live, and many other non-football endeavors, Jason had a great 2022-2023 NFL season. We’re going to get a better look into how everything unfolded with the news that Amazon Prime will release a documentary Sept. 12, “Kelce”.

His leadership helped the team to one of the franchise’s best records and then to the Super Bowl. Fans are now going to get a bit of a closer look at Kelce’s journey last season — which ultimately resulted in Super Bowl defeat, but also the urge to return to Philly for at least one more season.

With Kelce’s podcast, fans have gotten a bit of an insiders look into some of the inner-workings of the team, as well as provided one of the more authentic interviews with Jalen Hurts. But, this new documentary will allow for a deeper look into Kelce himself, and let fans and viewers be a fly on the wall to what was an incredible season for the Eagles.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation