Amazon Prime announces Jason Kelce documentary airing Sept. 12

Eagles veteran center Jason Kelce has had a busy year these last 12 months. In addition to his New Heights Show podcast, joining his brother Travis Kelce on Saturday Night Live, and many other non-football endeavors, Jason had a great 2022-2023 NFL season. We’re going to get a better look into how everything unfolded with the news that Amazon Prime will release a documentary Sept. 12, “Kelce”.

This is fun: Prime Video is announcing a greenlight order for “Kelce,” a documentary that follows #Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce through the 2022-23 season. The doc, which premieres Sept. 12 on Prime Video, is produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films. pic.twitter.com/uUka6pp8Jy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

His leadership helped the team to one of the franchise’s best records and then to the Super Bowl. Fans are now going to get a bit of a closer look at Kelce’s journey last season — which ultimately resulted in Super Bowl defeat, but also the urge to return to Philly for at least one more season.

With Kelce’s podcast, fans have gotten a bit of an insiders look into some of the inner-workings of the team, as well as provided one of the more authentic interviews with Jalen Hurts. But, this new documentary will allow for a deeper look into Kelce himself, and let fans and viewers be a fly on the wall to what was an incredible season for the Eagles.