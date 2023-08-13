Eagles vs. Ravens: The good, the bad, and the ugly

The Baltimore Ravens won their 24th-straight, NFL-record preseason game Saturday night, beating the Eagles, 20-19, at M&T Bank Stadium.

It’s apparently big in the world of Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh.

In real time, it provided Eagles’ coach Nick Sirianni with a chance to see what some of his key players look like in live action. Some good things came from first-round draft pick Jalen Carter and tailback D’Andre Swift, with some flashes from back-up quarterback Marcus Mariota. The pre-season opener may also have devastating news with the potential loss of special team standout Shaun Bradley.

There was a touch of some good, some bad, and possibly some big ugly in the pending Bradley loss and some early communication problems in the Eagles’ 20-19 loss to the Ravens.

The Good

The Eagles’ first drive. The 13-play drive resulted in Jake Elliott’s 45-yard field goal with some great work done by back-up quarterback Marcus Mariota, who converted a third-and-13 at the Eagles’ 26 with a 14-yard run, and converted a fourth-and-one at the Baltimore 27.

Running back D’Andre Swift’s nifty juke on a first-and-10 at the Eagles’ 40 on their first drive. The run resulted in a 22-yard gain and showed what Swift is capable of doing when healthy. He’s always the ability to read tacklers, change direction, run through tacklers and accelerate up field.

Eagles’ first-round draft pick Jalen Carter only too two snaps. He looked really impressive on the Eagles’ initial defensive series. He blew by former Georgia teammate Ben Cleveland to place pressure on Ravens’ back-up quarterback Josh Johnson, forcing an errant throw on a third-and-10 at the Ravens’ 29. Carter showed great technique and athleticism in sweeping by the right guard and running right up the middle.

Mariota’s 14-yard completion to Greg Ward on the Eagles’ second drive. On a third-and-four at the Baltimore 47, Mariota slung a crisp pass to Ward at the Ravens’ 33 for a first down. It was encouraging to see, considering he will be the primary back-up for Jalen Hurts after coming off a bad season down in Atlanta, compounding by not looking too sharp in practice with the Eagles.

Rookie safety Sydney Brown was everything as advertised, making several plays, and a nice surprise was Michigan State rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren, who made a nice third-quarter play on a third-and-one at the Eagles’ 24 when he came up to stop Keaton Mitchell for a yard gain. Brown led the team with nine tackles, and not coincidentally, VanSumeren was right behind, with six stops.

Defensive end Tarron Jackson may not make the team, but he got some good film off the Baltimore game, with a nice third-quarter stop for a one-yard gain.

Cornerback Mekhi Garner may have had a tough time covering, but he caused a third-quarter fumble on a fourth-and-14 punt that long snapper Rick Lovato pounced on at the Ravens’ 14.

Linebacker Myles Jack was once a bonafide game-changing monster. He’s only 27 and now with his third team in three years, trying to make it with the Eagles, playing deep into the third quarter of preseason games when not that long ago he would be in shorts and a t-shirt. He made a real nice play on a first-and-10 at the Ravens’ 7, slicing through the Baltimore front to make a tackle for a one-yard loss. Could he be an answer at linebacker? If he was, he would not be playing in the third quarter of a preseason game playing for his NFL career. Newly signed linebacker Zach Cunningham had one tackle and Jack had three.

Cornerback Eli Ricks’ 31-yard pick six with 7:03 to play, which Ricks almost blew by taunting after the touchdown. Quarterback Ian Book than came on to fail the two-point conversion by forcing a pass in the corner of the end zone, allowing the Ravens to win yet another preseason game.

The Eagles’ zone coverage in the end zone on the Ravens’ second drive. On a second-and-five at the Eagles’ six, the Eagles didn’t allow Johnson many open looks, Of course, the following play, fourth-round pick Kalee Ringo out of Georgia was terribly exposed on Johnson’s seven-yard touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay.

The Bad

Rookie offensive lineman Tyler Steen had a rough go in his first series in an NFL uniform. He gave up a sack, though was placed in a tough spot there, having to choose who to pick up on a blitz. Steen was playing left tackle, though was projected to back up Cam Jurgens at right guard. He was supposed to even compete for the job at right guard. Now, in fairness to Steen, he did a nice job pulling and creating space in the Eagles’ second drive.

Communication issues. The Eagles had to call a timeout on their first drive, with time running down on the play clock, and the delay penalty on the second drive. That comes from not getting the play in on time and getting everyone in sync on what has to be done. That happens in preseason with everyone, but Mariota is a veteran who should know better.

Elliott’s missed 46-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide right on the Eagles’ second possession. Okay, it is preseason, but each rep, whether you’re a kicker or an offensive lineman, matters to perfect your craft.

Carter looked good on the first series, then got caught in the backwash of losing outside contain on Justice Hill’s 37-yard on a first-and-10 at the Ravens’ 47. The long run led to the first touchdown of the game. Carter was double teamed and got lost in the whirlwind of the line play.

The Ugly

It’s preseason, but guard Sua Opeta shouldn’t be false starting at any time.

The Eagles being flagged four times for 20 yards in the first quarter.

Rookie corner Kelee Ringo on Johnson’s seven-yard TD pass to Duvernay. See above.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley leaving the field on a cart after a third-quarter punt favoring his right leg. He had 20 special teams tackles since 2020, the most on the team, and his potential loss for the season would be impactful, not to mention weaken an already thin area of the defense for the Eagles at linebacker.

Running back Kennedy Brooks was an undrafted free-agent rookie signing in 2022. He was released from the practice squad last November. Fumbling at your 27 in a tight game in the fourth quarter is not a good way to stick around with the team again.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has written feature stories for SI.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com, MLB.com, Deadspin and The Philadelphia Daily News. In 2006, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for a special project piece for ESPN.com called “Love at First Beep.” He is most noted for his award-winning ESPN.com feature on high school wrestler A.J. Detwiler in February 2006, which appeared on SportsCenter. In 2015, he was elected president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.