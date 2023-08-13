Eagles News: D’Andre Swift showed why he’s generating excitement

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Roob’s Instant Observations: Promising signs in Eagles’ preseason loss to Ravens - NBCSP

I don’t need to see D’Andre Swift again until opening day. Honestly, I didn’t need to see him Saturday night. He’s been so good both running and catching the ball, and he gave us a brief glimpse with that slippery 22-yard run in the first quarter. There are definitely questions at running back, but for me they involve Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon. Kenny Gainwell and Swift are co-starters as far as I’m concerned. Gainwell didn’t play Saturday night, but Swift in his cameo showed why the Eagles are so excited about him. And wait till you see him catch the ball. He’s as much of a playmaker in the receiving game than the ground game.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday’s games - NFL.com

D’Andre Swift makes most of short preseason stint. Coach Nick Sirianni has insisted all offseason he’ll use a committee approach. Kenneth Gainwell didn’t play, an early indicator that he’s taken a leg up on the competition. Veteran Boston Scott also sat. Saturday, Swift made his case for a significant role. The former Lions running back got the start and played the first six snaps. His first carry went for 2 yards. Three plays later, Swift popped a dynamic 22-yard jaunt off a nice cut. His day was done. The play exemplified the type of upside Swift owns if he can stay healthy. Rashaad Penny entered the game and played the next 27 snaps, compiling 34 yards on nine carries. Penny looked slightly slowed — semi-expected after coming off a season-ending broken leg — but displayed patience behind backup blockers and was able to gash for a few decent gains. For a spell, it looked like coaches were looking for Penny to break one before giving him a rest. He finally popped a patient 9-yard gash to end his day. The amount of reps he took suggests the Eagles staff needed to see more from the low-cost RB. Trey Sermon took over the rest of the second and third quarters, netting eight carries for 16 yards and burrowing his way for a 2-yard TD. Kennedy Brooks cleaned up in the fourth quarter.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Ravens preseason game - PhillyVoice

1) The ‘Put Him In Bubble Wrap’ Award: D’Andre Swift. Swift started at running back for the Eagles. He got two carries. This was one of them. Cool, he can play. He shouldn’t see the field during the preseason again until the regular season.

Observations from the Eagles’ preseason loss to the Ravens, 20 to 19 - BGN

McKee was better than the stats indicate and pretty impressive relative to what you would expect from a sixth-round rookie. Not a finished product by any means but you can see he has some throwing talent. Definitely worth developing as a third-string QB.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles vs Ravens Preseason - BGN Radio

Jessica Taylor and Shane Haff briefly recap what they saw in the Eagles preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Opening Some Eyes - Iggles Blitz

That is a dude. Carter’s splash play came on third down and forced a punt. You could see just how gifted he is, with a dynamic combination of quickness and strength. He’s also smart. He had a good pass rush plan on that play and executed it perfectly. Nolan Smith was more up and down. His first standout play was a mistake that led to a 37-yard run. Smith went looking for the ball inside and lost contain. RB Justice Hill bounced the play to where Smith had been and took off. That set up a TD. Smith seemed to do a good job of setting the edge on run plays that came right at him. He played on STs. He also had one QB hit.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not losing a shred of focus - ESPN

Hurts and some of his pass-catchers gathered in California early this offseason to get extra work in. Goedert said Hurts brought “his whole computer system” with him to watch film, Goedert joking it’s much more elaborate than the iPad the Eagles give him to study tape. “I’m sure after they paid him, they hooked him up with something real good to make sure he stayed on his Ps and Qs, but everybody knows he will,” Goedert said. “He wants to be a great player in this league for a long time and he wants to win. It’s an everyday thing for him. He doesn’t take a day off.”

NFL Preseason Week 1 Game Recap: Baltimore Ravens 20, Philadelphia Eagles 19 - PFF

Defensive spotlight: Jalen Carter’s scouting report was a complex one due to off-the-field concerns, but one area that was never a question mark was what he was capable of on the football field. It took exactly one play in an NFL uniform to remind us of that. Carter only played a handful of snaps against the Ravens, but in doing so earned a 90.8 initial overall grade with an 86.5 pass-rush grade, including that pressure and QB hit shown above.

5 Things We Learned From Ravens Preseason Opener - Baltimore Beatdown

Kevon Seymour training camp hype is real. While Marlon Humphrey has been the top dog and Jalyn Armour-Davis is pushing Rock Ya-Sin for the spot behind Humphrey, the other noticeable storyline out of the cornerbacks has been Kevon Seymour’s consistent and good play. While in previous seasons he’s been primarily a special teamer, he’s now pushing for a more prominent defensive role. That was proven in the first preseason game when Seymour didn’t allow a catch all game. When a receiver did get their hands on a ball finally, it was only because there was offensive pass interference. [BLG Note: Seymour is a former Eagle.]

Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars stock report: Deuce Vaughn, DeMarvion Overshown surge up - Blogging The Boys

Stock Up: Deuce Vaughn. What else is there to say, really? Vaughn was a star on Saturday. We have all been lulled by preseason fun before, but this definitely feels different. It seems very clear that Deuce Vaughn will find a home within the Cowboys offense. Buckle up.

‘Things I think’ as the Giants head to Week 2 of the preseason - Big Blue View

Yes, what we saw from Matt Peart, Korey Cunningham, and Wyatt Davis wasn’t good. But, chill a little. Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal are the starters — and let’s not get into a Neal debate right now. The third tackle on the roster is Tyre Phillips, and he did a good job in that capacity a season ago. Davis is a guard who was playing tackle only because Phillips and Devery Hamilton were unable to play. At best, Peart or Cunningham will be the fourth offensive tackle on the 53-man roster. If either even makes it, which is anything but certain. Personally, I was more concerned about the idea that neither Ben Bredeson nor Joshua Ezeudu, competing for the left guard job, seemed to distinguish themselves on Friday. The Giants need one of those players to grab that job, and off what we saw Friday neither has.

Washington Commanders Vs. Cleveland Browns (Preseason) - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Sam Howell - Despite being under some heavy pressure by Cleveland’s defense, and taking his first game reps in Eric Bieniemy’s offense, Howell showed good decision making in the passing game and the ability to use his legs to scramble when needed. He finished an impressive 9-12 for 77 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in a little over a quarter of work. He also had an eight yard scamper for a key first down on a third down conversion during the first series.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message