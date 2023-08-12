Eagles lose another LB to injury in Ravens preseason game

The Eagles special team made a great play mid-way through the third quarter, creating a turnover and a short field. Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived, when it became apparent linebacker Shaun Bradley was injured on the play. The LB was unable to put any weight on his right leg and had to be carted to the locker room.

Eagles LB Shaun Bradley (lower leg) has been ruled out. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 13, 2023

Bradley was clearly in a lot of pain. Initially head coach Nick Sirianni came out to check on his fourth-year player, shortly followed by the entire Eagles sidelining making their way on the field to offer support.

Bradley is mostly used on special teams, but he’s ascended to one of the leaders of that group. Aside from that, he’s also added depth to a position group that has been notably thin this offseason. Nakobe Dean is still working back from an ankle injury and veterans Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham are still less than a week with their new playbook.

Hopefully it’s not as serious as it appears ... but we’ll know more in the coming days.